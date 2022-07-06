One of the World's Top Ranked CoD Players Halfdolo Goes Viral on TikTok with a Diving Pig
San Diego, CA, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- One of the world's top ranked HC Dom CoD players Halfdolo decided to take a break from playing CoD Vanguard to visit The San Diego County Fair for the 1st time. This would be a defining moment in this gamer's life. The Pig Race was all set up for a normal show when Halfdolo arrived. Halfdolo never saw a Pig Race before and wanted to check it out. Halfdolo captured this spectacle on camera and viral was the result.
The Pig Race was all set up for a normal show when Halfdolo arrived. Halfdolo never saw a Pig Race before and wanted to check it out. He decided to capture this spectacle on camera and this would change his life forever. Halfdolo took the time to enjoy the wonderful Pig Races and saw Swifty the Pig dive for the 1st time. Halfdolo decided to share his content on his social media platforms TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.
"The results were viral 253k views in 1 day. How adorable, cute, funny, The Lil hop were just a few messages commented on this TikTok from followers on this social media platform. Pig owners Paris Hilton & Miley Cyrus were also tagged in this TikTok. Nevertheless, in 3 days this Diving Pig TikTok amassed over 1 Million Views."
