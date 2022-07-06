Tonto Records Joins with Charles Wilson to Offer New Southern Soul, Blues Music, and Tour Dates
Charles Wilson, the "Crown Prince of Soul," and Blue's Hall of Famer, has teamed up with Tonto Records to offer new music and upcoming "live" tour dates.
Chicago, IL, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tonto Records, a Florida-based Record Label, officially welcomes top Blues Artist Charles Wilson to the company. He will be a new addition to their list of top music artists.
Charles Wilson, dubbed “The Crown Prince of Soul,” is known for his recent 2019 induction into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, multiple W.C. Handy nominations for Best Soul/Blues Albums, and top hit songs spanning back to 1984. These include Blues and Southern Soul sounds. His Uncle in the Blues Legend “Little Milton.”
Charles grew up in Chicago. He began performing at age seven and started singing as a teenager in local nightclubs. Blessed with his unique voice, Charles became a fixture on the soul circuit early on, performing original songs covering 70's music and Motown classics.
Wilson’s upcoming new tour dates will be launching soon and will include events in the Chicago area. With a new album coming, Wilson would like to bring his music to the world “live” in venues across the US and Internationally. His new album will be released in 2022. For inquiries, please visit Tontorecords.com.
Charles Wilson, dubbed “The Crown Prince of Soul,” is known for his recent 2019 induction into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, multiple W.C. Handy nominations for Best Soul/Blues Albums, and top hit songs spanning back to 1984. These include Blues and Southern Soul sounds. His Uncle in the Blues Legend “Little Milton.”
Charles grew up in Chicago. He began performing at age seven and started singing as a teenager in local nightclubs. Blessed with his unique voice, Charles became a fixture on the soul circuit early on, performing original songs covering 70's music and Motown classics.
Wilson’s upcoming new tour dates will be launching soon and will include events in the Chicago area. With a new album coming, Wilson would like to bring his music to the world “live” in venues across the US and Internationally. His new album will be released in 2022. For inquiries, please visit Tontorecords.com.
Contact
Tonto Records LLCContact
Bonnie Kurowski
1-630-300-8141
tontorecords.com
Bonnie Kurowski
1-630-300-8141
tontorecords.com
Categories