Charles Wilson "Crown Prince of Soul's" New Southern Soul Song, "Trail Ride," is Released
Chicago, IL, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tonto Records proudly supports the release of Blue's Legend, Hall of Famer Charles Wilson's new single, "Trail Ride," on July 4, 2022.
"Trail Ride" is the first of many new releases coming in 2022 with the support of Tonto Records. This song caters to Southern Soul music fans all over the world. Wilson's "Trail Ride" song has a smooth beat paired with a smooth sound.
Wilson is looking to continue to be a top producing music artist in this genre for more future generations and bring his fans more top hits over the next year. He joined forces with Tonto Records so that he could take his music on the road to venues across the U.S. in 2022 and 2023.
Tonto Records specializes in top artist management services. Both Wilson and Tonto Records CEO Bonnie Kurowski are originally from the Chicago area music scene. Kurowski stated, "We will assure that Illinois will have plenty of opportunities to see Wilson's live performances. We both look forward to being back in the State we both grew up in."
Wilson was nominated in 2019 to the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. His Blue's Legend Uncle "Little Milton" introduced him to Blue's at a young age. Since then, he continues to be a leader in Southern Soul and in Blue's music.
Tonto Records will be releasing Wilson's tour dates when his new full album is released later this year. The album will feature Trail Ride.
You can find Wilson's song on most music platforms, including SoundCloud and YouTube. For more information, check out TontoRecords.com.
Bonnie Kurowski
1-630-300-8141
tontorecords.com
