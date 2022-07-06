Charles Wilson Releases New Southern Soul Music Single, "Shake It, Shake It"
Tonto Records presents Blue's Legend Charles Wilson's new single, "Shake It, Shake It."
Chicago, IL, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tonto Records recently joined with Blues Legend Charles Wilson, known as the "Crown Prince of Soul," on June 28, 2022, to offer his sounds around the world.
Tonto records and Wilson will launch a world-wide tour after the recording of Wilson's new album this fall, "Shake it, Shake it," and his other new release titled, "Trail Ride" will be featured.
He is scheduled to release at least 4-5 new songs this year.
Charles Wilson is not new to exploding into the top chart with hits. As a top Blues and Southern Soul Artist, he has been performing since 1984, and has held multiple top hits with a loyal base of listeners. His induction into the Blue's Hall of Fame in 2019, and his multiple awards, speak volumes for Blue's and Southern Soul fans waiting to hear his next song.
This new single can be found online on most music platforms including YouTube.
For more information, please visit TontoRecords.com.
Contact
Bonnie Kurowski
1 630-300-8141
tontorecords.com
