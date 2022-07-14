Burning Soul Collective Announces the Launch of New Soulful Author Journey Program
The company’s newest program combines group support with a specialized course focused on storytelling for impact.
Nashville, TN, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Burning Soul Collective has announced a new program for writers who want to make an impact with their stories. The Soulful Author Journey is designed to help writers reach their goals based on a unique formula. In the course, writers follow steps including Reflect, Plan, Create, and Impact.
“I developed The Soulful Author Journey program because, as a book coach, so many writers - first-time and seasoned authors - I worked with wanted so badly to make their story meaningful and have impact,” said Lauren Eckhardt, award-winning and bestselling author, book coach, and the Founder and CEO of Burning Soul Collective. “I knew I needed to develop a program, in addition to live group coaching, that writers could walk through on their own time and develop their writing skills, without the one-on-one coaching price tag.”
The first cohort will begin on August 1 and will continue through October. Participants receive lifetime access to The Soulful Author Journey course, because Burning Soul Collective believes that storytelling is a lifelong act, where they’ll be immersed in video modules, live group coaching sessions, templates, and step-by-step guides. Further, participants will be registered to a 12-week live group-coaching focus group in the area of support they feel they need the most: writing, publishing, or promotion.
The Discounted Rate deadline is July 15, 2022.
The Last Chance Rate deadline, and final day to register for the first cohort, is July 29, 2022.
The ultimate goal of the program is to help authors write powerful and impactful versions of their stories and reach the right readers. This unique opportunity gives writers a powerful platform with guided support to learn how to make the biggest impact with their stories.
