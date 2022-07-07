Loveforce International Celebrates Soul in Words and Music
Loveforce International will release two Soul music Digital Music Singles and giveaway a book about the African American experience in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday July 8th, Loveforce International will celebrate Soul by releasing two new Digital Music Singles and giving away a book about one part of the African American experience in their honor. The two singles will be in the Soul and Rap genres. The book will include articles and poetry.
Bill Ray Charles new Digital Music Single “A Vertical Manifestation of A Horizontal Desire” is a chill, romantic Alternative R&B / Soul Pop song. The instrumentation sounds like a 1970’s era Soul song. The lyric revolves around romance and the protagonist's confession of how much he wants get together with a particular woman who he is in love with.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “The Godfather.” The song is in the Old School Hip Hop / Rap music genre except for one thing. The timing of the rhythm is faster than most rap songs you would hear in an Old School style song. The lyrics revolve around a guy bragging about how great he is.
The book Loveforce International will give away in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles is the e-book version of Black In America by The Prophet of Life. Black in America is an exploration of racism in America through essays and poems. It spans from the beginnings of the civil rights movement through today, with perspectives on the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. It includes powerful poems "Why We Say Black Lives Matter," "A Soul In Pain," "Requiem for Laquan" It takes a look at people who have been lightning rods for race relations in America.
“We are proud of this week’s releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They keep the bar for our Loveforce Summer, moving upward in a vertical direction. He continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, July 8th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
Bill Ray Charles new Digital Music Single “A Vertical Manifestation of A Horizontal Desire” is a chill, romantic Alternative R&B / Soul Pop song. The instrumentation sounds like a 1970’s era Soul song. The lyric revolves around romance and the protagonist's confession of how much he wants get together with a particular woman who he is in love with.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “The Godfather.” The song is in the Old School Hip Hop / Rap music genre except for one thing. The timing of the rhythm is faster than most rap songs you would hear in an Old School style song. The lyrics revolve around a guy bragging about how great he is.
The book Loveforce International will give away in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles is the e-book version of Black In America by The Prophet of Life. Black in America is an exploration of racism in America through essays and poems. It spans from the beginnings of the civil rights movement through today, with perspectives on the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. It includes powerful poems "Why We Say Black Lives Matter," "A Soul In Pain," "Requiem for Laquan" It takes a look at people who have been lightning rods for race relations in America.
“We are proud of this week’s releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “They keep the bar for our Loveforce Summer, moving upward in a vertical direction. He continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, July 8th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories