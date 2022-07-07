Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Compact Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson – The AIE100-T2NX
Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX module, the AIE100-T2NX is an ideal solution for intelligent edge AI applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, smart city and more.
City of Industry, CA, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products– is pleased to announce the AIE100-T2NX, an ultra-compact fanless edge AI system with the flexibility of PoE PSE support and HDMI input. The high-performance AIE100-T2NX is powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX module which integrates a dual-core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-bit CPU, quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A57 MPCore processor complex and NVIDIA Pascal architecture GPU with 256 CUDA® cores. The AIE100-T2NX is an ideal solution for intelligent edge AI applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, smart city and more.
Axiomtek's AIE100-T2NX has a 16GB eMMC onboard via the Jetson TX2 NX module. It is also equipped with one M.2 Key M 2280 with PCIe x4 NVMe SSD slot and one Micro SD slot for massive data processing. Featuring rich I/O interfaces, it has one USB 3.1 Gen1 port, one USB 2.0 port, one GbE LAN, one GbE PoE and one HDMI 2.0 with 4K2K support. It also has one recovery switch, one 12 VDC power input and two SMA-type antenna openings. In addition, this reliable embedded system has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.
"The AIE100-T2NX, with its solid fanless design, delivers high operational stability with wide operating temperatures ranging from -30°C to +60°C. In addition, it offers an optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit for enhanced protection in semi-outdoor environments," said Annie Fu, a product manager of the AIOT Division at Axiomtek. "To easily deploy an IP camera, the AIE100-T2NX has one 15W GbE PoE port for both power and video transmission. This user-friendly AI-powered system offers support for the NVIDIA JetPack software for ease of development in AI computing and deep learning applications such as access control, animal behavior analysis, quality control and traffic management. Moreover, the AIE100-T2NX integrates Allxon Device Management Solutions to provide a cost-effective and simplified device management solution with comprehensive remote management capabilities."
The AI-powered AIE100-T2NX is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at https://us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Axiomtek's AIE100-T2NX has a 16GB eMMC onboard via the Jetson TX2 NX module. It is also equipped with one M.2 Key M 2280 with PCIe x4 NVMe SSD slot and one Micro SD slot for massive data processing. Featuring rich I/O interfaces, it has one USB 3.1 Gen1 port, one USB 2.0 port, one GbE LAN, one GbE PoE and one HDMI 2.0 with 4K2K support. It also has one recovery switch, one 12 VDC power input and two SMA-type antenna openings. In addition, this reliable embedded system has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.
"The AIE100-T2NX, with its solid fanless design, delivers high operational stability with wide operating temperatures ranging from -30°C to +60°C. In addition, it offers an optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit for enhanced protection in semi-outdoor environments," said Annie Fu, a product manager of the AIOT Division at Axiomtek. "To easily deploy an IP camera, the AIE100-T2NX has one 15W GbE PoE port for both power and video transmission. This user-friendly AI-powered system offers support for the NVIDIA JetPack software for ease of development in AI computing and deep learning applications such as access control, animal behavior analysis, quality control and traffic management. Moreover, the AIE100-T2NX integrates Allxon Device Management Solutions to provide a cost-effective and simplified device management solution with comprehensive remote management capabilities."
The AI-powered AIE100-T2NX is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at https://us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories