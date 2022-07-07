UAE Student Awarded the Diana Award for 2022 on Princess Diana’s Birthday
Netra Venkatesh, Founder of SpunkGo has been awarded the Diana Award for 2022. This is the highest accolade that a person under the age of 25 can be given for personal social action. The award is supported by the The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex. It was awarded to her on the birthday of Princess Diana.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A young student from Dubai has been honored with The Diana Award for going above and beyond to create and sustain positive change in society.
Netra Venkatesh, aged 15 has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts – The Diana Award.
Established in the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity with the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.
Netra set up her organisation "SpunkGo" in July 2020, which brings together over 5,000 young girls from over 20 countries. The objective is to use social media for the good of society. Netra is a passionate young entrepreneur who is on a relentless mission to educate and empower girls from developing countries in Asia and Africa. Through “SpunkGo," she organises free life skill webinars featuring inspiring women speakers, who impart knowledge via these free webinars to young women from around the world. Some of these members come from impoverished backgrounds and for whom this opportunity to learn and network globally provides enormous opportunities for personal growth.
Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, says, “We warmly congratulate our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation. It is especially poignant as we remember Princess Diana twenty-five years on. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.”
What is the Award Nomination Process?
Award recipients have been put forward by adults who know the young people in a professional capacity and recognised their efforts as a positive contribution to society. Through a rigorous nomination process, these nominators had to demonstrate the nominee’s impact in five key areas: Vision, Social Impact, Inspiring Others, Youth Leadership, and Service Journey.
There are 20 Diana Award Judging Panels representing each region or nation both in the UK and internationally. Panels consist of three judges who understand the value of young people, including one young person representative. The panels have an important main purpose: to determine which nominations from each region or nation will receive a Diana Award.
Nominations are judged using the Criteria Guide and Scoring Guide which have been created to measure quality of youth social action.
To contact Netra +971566820716 or gospunkgo@gmail.com
For interviews and further information, please contact:
Emma Pelling: +447958558172 emma@pellingpr.co.uk www.diana-award.org.uk
Social Media: @DianaAward fb.com/TheDianaAward@DianaAward
About The Diana Award
The charity fosters, develops and inspires positive change in the lives of young people through four key programmes which include; a mentoring programme for young people at risk, a youth-led anti-bullying ambassadors campaign, a collaborative Changemakers programme that aims to reimagine mental health support for young people from racialised communities and a prestigious award which publicly recognises young changemakers – The Diana Award.
Media spokesperson:
Tessy Ojo CBE, Chief Executive, The Diana Award.
Tessy is a passionate and practical campaigner who has gained an international reputation for fostering positive change in the lives of young people and the impact it has on communities around them. At the heart of her work is the belief that with the right support and investment, young people are the best instigators for achieving real, sustainable change in their lives, their communities, and the lives of their peers.
