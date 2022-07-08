The Healed Takes Home an Honorable Mention at the Art Film Awards
The Magpie Film Company's science fiction script takes home yet another award on the festival Circuit.
Pasadena, CA, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Healed; Edward Gusts' cautionary tale about the dangers of biohacking, continues it's festival journey. This time, with an honorable mention at the Art Film Awards in Macedonia.
Gusts stated, "I actually submitted this script to get an impartial opinion. Being close to my own work, it's hard to get a read on what will appeal to a larger audience. Garnering positive attention at festivals like the Art Film Awards has shown me that there is an audience for films like these; and has given me the determination to see that it gets made."
The Healed is an exploration of the dangers of human enhancement, but the author himself is quite optimistic about the advances in technology and it's ability to help people.
"I actually wrote this script as a devil's advocate," said Gusts, "Medical technology is giving us longer, better lives; from vaccines to prosthetic limbs. But there are risks in everything, and I wanted to explore that. As well as my own subconscious fears."
The Healed is on the slate to be produced by The Magpie Film Company after the release of their current project: Ridgecrest.
