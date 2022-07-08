FroXx Visual Assistance Offers Innovative New Support Solution for Equipment Installation and Maintenance
Start-up tech firm known for pioneering technology solutions creates cutting edge remote assistance option with AR interaction.
Potsdam, Germany, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- German Tech start-up FroXx Industries is proud to announce they have launched Visual Assistance, a cloud-based solution for real-time remote video support.
FroXx Industries fosters seamless interaction between people and technology. In an era in which physical and digital worlds blend, FroXx seeks to go beyond intuitive interactions with data and unlock the next levels of user experience.
The design and development of their solutions are based on technologies such as WebRTC, extended reality and blockchain to improve the effectiveness of equipment installation and maintenance operations.
FroXx Visual Assistance, an IP-protected solution, works by offering augmented reality (AR) to create interactive annotations across diverse media applications and devices. And as a cloud-based software package, it requires no software installation while users interact visually in real-time. The software works across mobile browsers, making it very easy to implement for teams of any size.
“Visual Assistance gives tech-savvy companies a powerful, easy-to-use, and innovative cloud-based support system unmatched on the market today,” says Rodrigo Beyer Fernandez, CEO and founder of FroXx. “With immediate positive impacts like reduced site visits and time to repair, this new solution provides efficiency through remote expertise.”
Using a self-ticketing system, the support team sends a message with a weblink to the field technician or customer. It will then immediately share the camera of its connected device, allowing the user to work with real-time visual guidance.
Telecom companies can benefit significantly from the software as they experience a significant increase in installation and maintenance activities of 5G mobile networks. Visual Assistance creates a highly effective way to interact with the installer without leaving the office, creating high installation efficiencies as a senior engineer or other specialized team member can support concurrent operations across any distance.
For helpdesks and other support organizations, the system is more effective at diagnosing problems by creating a high resolution-rate option that improves the customer experience and reduces field operations costs.
In the IT infrastructure industry, cloud-solution activities often require highly qualified engineers inside data centers. Visual Assistance can share technical expertise remotely with field technicians, meaning scarce expertise can be used more effectively by eliminating travel time and deployment logistics.
“The key differentiator for our partners is that Visual Assistance is available anywhere and anytime,” says Vasile Nedelcu, Chief Technologist. “Visual Assistance is easy to use and has a flexible workflow while providing several AR-based capabilities. The software experts can offer guidance and instructions to the field technician or consumer. Exchanged files, screenshots, and video recordings will document valuable knowledge which can be used inside Visual Assistance or transferred to other applications.”
While many industries will likely benefit from the use of the solution, they plan to target communication service providers, along with internet infrastructure and support companies. “We have already received interest from the automotive industry, logistics, transportation sectors and even energy and utilities,” says Nicolas Lycas, FroXx Head of Business Development. “Overall, Visual Assistance has the potential to adapt to any use case related to enhanced customer support.”
About FroXx Industries
Tech start-up FroXx Industries GmbH was established in the Greater Berlin Area, Germany, in July 2020. The company fosters seamless interaction between people and technology.
In an era in which physical and digital worlds blend, FroXx Industries seeks to go beyond intuitive interactions with data and unlock next levels of user experience.
Through 3D remote services, digital products and consulting, the company will help its customers to be ready for "Industry 4.0."
FroXx Industries fosters seamless interaction between people and technology. In an era in which physical and digital worlds blend, FroXx seeks to go beyond intuitive interactions with data and unlock the next levels of user experience.
The design and development of their solutions are based on technologies such as WebRTC, extended reality and blockchain to improve the effectiveness of equipment installation and maintenance operations.
FroXx Visual Assistance, an IP-protected solution, works by offering augmented reality (AR) to create interactive annotations across diverse media applications and devices. And as a cloud-based software package, it requires no software installation while users interact visually in real-time. The software works across mobile browsers, making it very easy to implement for teams of any size.
“Visual Assistance gives tech-savvy companies a powerful, easy-to-use, and innovative cloud-based support system unmatched on the market today,” says Rodrigo Beyer Fernandez, CEO and founder of FroXx. “With immediate positive impacts like reduced site visits and time to repair, this new solution provides efficiency through remote expertise.”
Using a self-ticketing system, the support team sends a message with a weblink to the field technician or customer. It will then immediately share the camera of its connected device, allowing the user to work with real-time visual guidance.
Telecom companies can benefit significantly from the software as they experience a significant increase in installation and maintenance activities of 5G mobile networks. Visual Assistance creates a highly effective way to interact with the installer without leaving the office, creating high installation efficiencies as a senior engineer or other specialized team member can support concurrent operations across any distance.
For helpdesks and other support organizations, the system is more effective at diagnosing problems by creating a high resolution-rate option that improves the customer experience and reduces field operations costs.
In the IT infrastructure industry, cloud-solution activities often require highly qualified engineers inside data centers. Visual Assistance can share technical expertise remotely with field technicians, meaning scarce expertise can be used more effectively by eliminating travel time and deployment logistics.
“The key differentiator for our partners is that Visual Assistance is available anywhere and anytime,” says Vasile Nedelcu, Chief Technologist. “Visual Assistance is easy to use and has a flexible workflow while providing several AR-based capabilities. The software experts can offer guidance and instructions to the field technician or consumer. Exchanged files, screenshots, and video recordings will document valuable knowledge which can be used inside Visual Assistance or transferred to other applications.”
While many industries will likely benefit from the use of the solution, they plan to target communication service providers, along with internet infrastructure and support companies. “We have already received interest from the automotive industry, logistics, transportation sectors and even energy and utilities,” says Nicolas Lycas, FroXx Head of Business Development. “Overall, Visual Assistance has the potential to adapt to any use case related to enhanced customer support.”
About FroXx Industries
Tech start-up FroXx Industries GmbH was established in the Greater Berlin Area, Germany, in July 2020. The company fosters seamless interaction between people and technology.
In an era in which physical and digital worlds blend, FroXx Industries seeks to go beyond intuitive interactions with data and unlock next levels of user experience.
Through 3D remote services, digital products and consulting, the company will help its customers to be ready for "Industry 4.0."
Contact
FroXx Industries GmbHContact
Nicolas Lycas
+33 668031077
www.froxx-industries.com
Head of Business Development
Nicolas Lycas
+33 668031077
www.froxx-industries.com
Head of Business Development
Categories