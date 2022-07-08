Solvares Group Continues to Grow with the Acquisition of mobileX AG
The Munich-based software developer complements the Group's portfolio with mobile solutions for Field Service Management and Maintenance.
Reading, United Kingdom, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Solvares Group, European champion for resource optimisation, acquires mobileX AG from Munich. With the specialist for mobile workforce management, the Group is expanding its offering to include mobile solutions for field service management and maintenance.
Founded in 2000, mobileX AG develops and distributes software for technical service and maintenance personnel. The applications support the optimisation of mobile business processes, such as resource planning and control in the technical field service. Solutions from mobileX provide emergency services with on-site access to order data from the ERP system and transmit feedback and reports directly to the back office. The Munich-based software provider's customers include TK Elevators, Melitta, MVV, M-net and Olympus Surgical Technologies Europe.
With the integration of mobileX AG, the Solvares Group is responding to the increasing demand for mobile solutions and networked, end-to-end processes between office and field service. Solvares Group's customers will benefit in particular from synergies between mobileX and FLS – FAST LEAN SMART. Both companies are among the leading providers in field service management.
By combining the complementary products, mobileX and FLS will provide the most powerful field service solution on the market in the future. With the PowerOpt algorithm, FLS provides the most powerful technology for field service scheduling, while mobileX's mobile solutions (apps) comprehensively support field processes.
As a result, the Solvares Group enables a wide range of customers from medium-sized companies to corporations to holistic field service management that optimises all areas of responsibility from scheduling and route planning to order processing and documentation – all on a highly scalable SaaS platform (Software-as-a-Service), which corresponds to today's state-of-the-art and offers comprehensive integration possibilities with SAP and Microsoft ecosystems.
With the acquisition of mobileX, the Solvares Group continues to pursue its strategic growth course. The Munich-based software manufacturer is the fifth company in the Solvares Group. As with the previous expansions, the group's entrepreneurial motto also applies to the acquisition of mobileX: Grow together under the umbrella of a champion, sustainably and without egalitarianism. The Solvares Group follows its organic product strategy and its inorganic M&A strategy in order to jointly achieve its ambitious goals and develop new solutions. Each company retains its individual culture and strengths and contributes them to the team and to the benefit of all parties involved.
Hannes Heckner, CEO of mobileX, is all the more excited about the cooperation in the group: "As a co-founder of mobileX, it is particularly important to me to be able to continue what makes us special: creating excellent solutions through a collaborative cooperation among professionals. It is precisely this attitude that prevails in the Solvares Group. I am therefore sure that the step into this strong alliance is the right path for our company."
Matthias Grünberger, spokesman and CTO of the Solvares Group, is particularly impressed by the technical expertise: "The degree of digital professionalisation in technical service continues to increase. With its software, mobileX provides a first-class standard for mobile processes and on-site support."
Ragnar Geerdts from the Solvares Group's investment partner DBAG (Deutsche Beteiligungs AG) adds: "mobileX strengthens the group with solutions for a large future market. It is remarkable how much software expertise and industry know-how is now combined under the umbrella of Solvares and we look forward to supporting them and their companies in their growth."
Solvares Group
The Solvares Group is the European champion for resource optimisation along the entire value chain. The portfolio includes solutions for the entire supply and service chain - from transport logistics to sales and field service to service. The focus is always on intelligent resource optimisation through best-of-breed solutions for the customer.
The Solvares Group was formed in 2018 with the acquisition of FLS GmbH. The expansion with impactit GmbH from Vienna, Städtler Logistik GmbH from Nuremberg and Opheo Solutions GmbH from Hamburg in 2021 created a market leader for resource optimisation in Europe. In June 2022, mobileX AG from Munich joined as the fifth company. The group employs 339 people at 9 locations in 4 countries. The head office is in Heikendorf near Kiel.
Contact
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
