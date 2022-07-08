Mills James Provides Hospitality AV Services to 22 Full-Service Resorts in Mexico
Properties across Cancun, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Mexico City are leveraging the award-winning audiovisual provider for live conventions and destination weddings.
Columbus, OH, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since 1995, Mills James has been delivering on-site AV services for boutique conference centers and high-end hotels across the United States. Today, its Hospitality Audiovisual Services Department is providing the same services to 22 resorts in Mexico. Salvador Bernal, Mills James Vice President of Hospitality, Mexico, will lead the operation from the company’s office in Cancun.
“Mexico’s meeting industry is seeing a strong rebound in the resort market,” said John Watts, Mills James VP of Hospitality. “Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta are predicting record-breaking tourist numbers this year.”
Forty percent of Mills James’ business in Mexico is destination weddings with groups from the United States, Europe, and South America. There is a growing demand for sound systems, DJ services, LED dance floors, video production services, and more. The remaining 60% of the production company’s business comes from international groups booking meetings and conventions.
“As tourism and travel return, we are confident that under Salvador’s direction, Mills James’ market penetration will grow exponentially and take us from a regional audiovisual and event technology player to an international leader across the US and Caribbean,” added Watts.
Bernal spent the last 25 years in executive positions with leading AV services companies across Mexico, including serving as Caribbean Regional Vice President at PSAV® Presentations Services, Mexico Vice President at AVI-SPL, and LATAM Vice President at Encore Event Technologies. His history of generating revenue, building partnerships, and managing Mexico market distribution channels will enable Mills James to quickly make its stake as the region’s leading audiovisual and event production services.
“Mills James is positioned for explosive growth in Mexico,” Bernal said. “Our team is 90-people strong, comprised of creative directors, producers, videographers, lighting and sound engineers, set builders, and administrative and finance associates.”
Mills James has invested heavily in modern AV equipment that will reside on-site at each hotel with inventory managed by dedicated technicians and a warehouse close by storing specialty gear that they can access as needed.
“This is a fresh brand backed by years of experience,” Bernal commented. “Our competitors are plagued with old equipment and a blasé attitude toward customer service. While we are a new option in the market, our faces and business culture are very familiar to the hoteliers we serve.” He added, “I am proud to be part of a company that brings new life to the AV and event technology business.”
About Mills James
Mills James’ mission is to craft and deliver experiences that deepen human connections and inspire people to care and act. Since 1984, the firm has focused on elevating experiences, starting with the production experience itself — serving Fortune 500 companies, startups, and not-for-profits all over the nation with offices, production facilities, and hospitality properties in the US and Mexico. More information about Mills James is available at millsjames.com or by calling John Watts at (813) 508-2251.
“Mexico’s meeting industry is seeing a strong rebound in the resort market,” said John Watts, Mills James VP of Hospitality. “Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta are predicting record-breaking tourist numbers this year.”
Forty percent of Mills James’ business in Mexico is destination weddings with groups from the United States, Europe, and South America. There is a growing demand for sound systems, DJ services, LED dance floors, video production services, and more. The remaining 60% of the production company’s business comes from international groups booking meetings and conventions.
“As tourism and travel return, we are confident that under Salvador’s direction, Mills James’ market penetration will grow exponentially and take us from a regional audiovisual and event technology player to an international leader across the US and Caribbean,” added Watts.
Bernal spent the last 25 years in executive positions with leading AV services companies across Mexico, including serving as Caribbean Regional Vice President at PSAV® Presentations Services, Mexico Vice President at AVI-SPL, and LATAM Vice President at Encore Event Technologies. His history of generating revenue, building partnerships, and managing Mexico market distribution channels will enable Mills James to quickly make its stake as the region’s leading audiovisual and event production services.
“Mills James is positioned for explosive growth in Mexico,” Bernal said. “Our team is 90-people strong, comprised of creative directors, producers, videographers, lighting and sound engineers, set builders, and administrative and finance associates.”
Mills James has invested heavily in modern AV equipment that will reside on-site at each hotel with inventory managed by dedicated technicians and a warehouse close by storing specialty gear that they can access as needed.
“This is a fresh brand backed by years of experience,” Bernal commented. “Our competitors are plagued with old equipment and a blasé attitude toward customer service. While we are a new option in the market, our faces and business culture are very familiar to the hoteliers we serve.” He added, “I am proud to be part of a company that brings new life to the AV and event technology business.”
About Mills James
Mills James’ mission is to craft and deliver experiences that deepen human connections and inspire people to care and act. Since 1984, the firm has focused on elevating experiences, starting with the production experience itself — serving Fortune 500 companies, startups, and not-for-profits all over the nation with offices, production facilities, and hospitality properties in the US and Mexico. More information about Mills James is available at millsjames.com or by calling John Watts at (813) 508-2251.
Contact
Mills JamesContact
Richelle Antczak McCuen | Marketing Manager
614-777-9933
millsjames.com
Richelle Antczak McCuen | Marketing Manager
614-777-9933
millsjames.com
Categories