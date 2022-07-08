GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics Launches Innovative Product Line

Genesis corporation is proud to announce the launch of their new division - GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics. Stay tuned for new product rollouts– proprietary formaldehyde-free line of embalming fluids, and patented fluid/spill HRP’s (body bags). GEN-V goals: bring new technology to the funeral services industry backed with intellectual property. The company has acquired the rights to 4 different lines of products with unique (patent pending) characteristics that aim for the betterment of our industry.