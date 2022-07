GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics Launches Innovative Product Line

Burlington, NC, July 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- GEN-V has announced the launch of their new product line. The parent company has been in business for over 15 years. GEN-V focuses on the funeral services industry by introducing a portfolio of product launches backed with intellectual property. With this new launch, GEN-V aims to provide a flawless reproduction of natural appearance for recent decedents. GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics are able to successfully achieve this by merging old-line knowledge and experience with new innovations in the field of cosmetology. "The company's goal is to help embalmers, funeral directors, and morticians produce consistent and replicable results while reducing the level of stress of the vocation," said President, Bryan Isley. Take advantage of their introductory pricing here: genesis-v.com/store/