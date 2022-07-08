GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics Launches Innovative Product Line
Genesis corporation is proud to announce the launch of their new division - GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics. Stay tuned for new product rollouts– proprietary formaldehyde-free line of embalming fluids, and patented fluid/spill HRP’s (body bags). GEN-V goals: bring new technology to the funeral services industry backed with intellectual property. The company has acquired the rights to 4 different lines of products with unique (patent pending) characteristics that aim for the betterment of our industry.
Burlington, NC, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GEN-V has announced the launch of their new product line. The parent company has been in business for over 15 years. GEN-V focuses on the funeral services industry by introducing a portfolio of product launches backed with intellectual property. With this new launch, GEN-V aims to provide a flawless reproduction of natural appearance for recent decedents. GEN-V Mortuary Cosmetics are able to successfully achieve this by merging old-line knowledge and experience with new innovations in the field of cosmetology. "The company's goal is to help embalmers, funeral directors, and morticians produce consistent and replicable results while reducing the level of stress of the vocation," said President, Bryan Isley. Take advantage of their introductory pricing here: genesis-v.com/store/.
Contact
Genesis V of NC, LLC
Bryan Isley
336-792-6637
https://www.genesis-v.com
336-261-0172 direct line
Bryan Isley
336-792-6637
https://www.genesis-v.com
336-261-0172 direct line
