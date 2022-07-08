River Valley Relief Names Ryan Kenaga President
River Valley Relief (RVR), a family-owned medical cannabis cultivator located in Fort Smith, Arkansas makes some organizational changes and names new President.
Fort Smith, AR, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- River Valley Relief is pleased to announce that it has named their current VP of Processing and Arkansas Native Ryan Kenaga, as the new President of RVR effective immediately. “Ryan’s years of industry experience in multiple markets and knowledge of the inner workings of River Valley Relief made him an obvious choice. Ryan’s passion for bringing the best quality medication to Arkansas patients is apparent to anyone that meets him and fits perfectly with the purpose of our company,” said Director of Revenue Adam Grimmett.
River Valley Relief (RVR) is a family-owned medical cannabis cultivator located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. River Valley Relief’s founding purpose is to help give Arkansans an alternative to prescription opiates, and RVR’s commitment is to provide high quality, affordable cannabis to the patients of Arkansas. River Valley Relief offers a wide variety of hand-finished, heirloom marijuana flower to the dispensaries of Arkansas, and Relief by RVR produces both live and cured cannabis extracts with a focus on the healing properties of terpenes. River Valley Relief has partnered with Wana Brands to bring North America’s #1 Gummie to the State of Arkansas.
“I am very excited to assume the role of President in this world class cultivation facility. I look forward to leading our extremely dedicated team to become even more efficient to better serve the patients in our great state,” said Ryan. Patients can expect to see some exciting new things coming from River Valley Relief at dispensaries all over Arkansas very soon.
River Valley Relief (RVR) is a family-owned medical cannabis cultivator located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. River Valley Relief’s founding purpose is to help give Arkansans an alternative to prescription opiates, and RVR’s commitment is to provide high quality, affordable cannabis to the patients of Arkansas. River Valley Relief offers a wide variety of hand-finished, heirloom marijuana flower to the dispensaries of Arkansas, and Relief by RVR produces both live and cured cannabis extracts with a focus on the healing properties of terpenes. River Valley Relief has partnered with Wana Brands to bring North America’s #1 Gummie to the State of Arkansas.
“I am very excited to assume the role of President in this world class cultivation facility. I look forward to leading our extremely dedicated team to become even more efficient to better serve the patients in our great state,” said Ryan. Patients can expect to see some exciting new things coming from River Valley Relief at dispensaries all over Arkansas very soon.
Contact
River Valley ReliefContact
Carrie Sublett
479-469-8787
rivervalleyrelief.com
Carrie Sublett
479-469-8787
rivervalleyrelief.com
Multimedia
Categories