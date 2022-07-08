Randy Johnston Joins We Integrate’s Advisory Board
Nationally recognized accounting technology educator, consultant, and writer provides his industry expertise.
New York, NY, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- We Integrate, LLC, the recognized leading provider of eCommerce Operations Management Solutions for Shopify merchants using QuickBooks Online (QBO) (including instant Shopify sales to QBO sales receipts, refund receipts, fulfillment tracking, and payment reconciliation), today announced the appointment of nationally recognized accounting and technology expert Randy Johnston, to the Company’s Advisory Board.
“I am pleased to assist the We Integrate team in evolving an already strong product,” said Randy Johnston. “I have not seen an eCommerce solution for Shopify and QBO that has similar capabilities, particularly at the existing price point.”
Randy Johnston is a nationally recognized educator, consultant, and writer with over 40 years of experience in strategic technology planning, accounting software selection, paperless, systems, and network integration, business continuity and disaster recovery planning, business development and management, process engineering, and outsourced managed services. Mr. Johnston’s accolades include eighteen consecutive years of being listed on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People, twelve consecutive years of being named a Top 25 Thought Leader by CPA Practice Advisor, and was listed on Accounting Technology’s top nine technology stars in the industry. Randy Johnston is co-founder of Network Management Group, Inc., co-founder of K2 Enterprises, and has written for accounting and technology publications spanning four decades, including CPA Practice Advisor since 2000.
We Integrate is excited to have Randy Johnston join the Company’s Advisory Board. Our leadership looks forward to benefiting from his four decades of accounting technology expertise. In addition, it considers Mr. Johnston’s appointment as recognition of the value We Integrate is bringing to QuickBooks Online ProAdvisors and their Shopify merchant clients.
About We Integrate
We Integrate, LLC is the leading eCommerce Operations Management Solutions provider. Our initial product focuses on the instant and automated integration of sales, fulfillments, refunds and payments between Shopify and QuickBooks Online (QBO), generating real sales receipts, refund receipts, and fulfillment updates in QBO, all instantly as each transaction occurs. With We Integrate, you can eliminate erroneous manual entry, simplify the complexities of fixing out-of-balance accounts and summary journal entries, and stop wasting time managing clearing accounts. To learn more about how We Integrate improves integration between Shopify and QuickBooks Online, and start loading documents into QBO right away instead of waiting hours, days and weeks, visit us at https://weintegrate.co.
Marc Kalman
646-292-3265
https://weintegrate.co
