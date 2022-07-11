Celsys and WEBTOON launch WEBTOON® Creator Development Initiative
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, July 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Celsys and WEBTOON are collaborating to allow creators to purchase Clip Studio Paint, Celsys’ illustration, manga, webcomic, and animation app, on the WEBTOON CANVAS platform. As part of the collaboration, the WEBTOON CANVAS site will also host new video content featuring the app. The initiative is the latest move from Celsys and WEBTOON to support creators and their creative process, while also further developing the global webcomic market.
Special Clip Studio Paint Page on WEBTOON CANVAS
https://www.webtoons.com/en/creators101/webtoon-canvas/canvas-news/20
Offerings
Clip Studio Paint PRO Single-device Plan (1 year)
Clip Studio Paint EX Single-device Plan (1 year)
Note: For a limited time, customers will receive free points to use on downloadable materials, with the number of points depending on the purchased grade
Pricing
Pricing details are available on the following pages:
https://www.webtoons.com/en/creators101/webtoon-canvas/canvas-news/20
Celsys and WEBTOON strive to help users from all around the world with their projects through a variety of different initiatives. The companies previously collaborated on a 2021 project to improve translation and distribution, making the creative process easier and more efficient for WEBTOON’s creator community. Celsys and WEBTOON have also partnered on joint creator education events, including the 2021 WEBTOON CANVAS Summit and “How to ‘WEBTOON’” workshops.
Clip Studio Paint
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Clip Studio Paint is used by over 20 million people* for the creation of illustrations, manga, webcomics, and animation. The app is available on Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Android, and Chromebook, so users can use it on whatever device they own. Known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features, Clip Studio Paint is loved by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, both beginners and industry professionals alike.
*Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
WEBTOON®
WEBTOON® is the world's largest digital comics platform, home to some of the biggest artists, IP, and fandoms in comics. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has revolutionized the comics industry for comic fans and creators. Today, a diverse new generation of international comic artists have found a home on WEBTOON, where the company's storytelling technology allows anyone to become a creator and build a global audience for their stories. With a massive catalog of incredible digital comics from rising stars on WEBTOON CANVAS, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators, there's something for every type of comic fan on WEBTOON. With an average of 82+ million monthly active users, and WEBTOON adaptations on Netflix, HBO Max, and other screens around the world, WEBTOON's passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. The company has worked with DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, HYBE, and many more of the world's biggest entertainment brands. The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.
WEBTOON Site
www.webtoons.com
CELSYS, Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@clipstudioofficial
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
Email: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
