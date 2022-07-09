Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Three Model Homes in Its Allison Ranch Community in Parker
Parker, CO, July 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of three fully-decorated model homes at Allison Ranch, its newest resort-style, master-planned community in Parker.
Allison Ranch offers ranch-style and two-story homes in three home collections ranging from 1,956 to 3,960 square feet, some with options for main-floor primary bedroom suites, up to five-car garages and multi-generational living suites. The community features varied terrain, a convenient Parker location, and highly-ranked Douglas County Schools.
The three model homes include: the two-story Eldorado design in the Point Collection, featuring a bright and open two-story great room and covered rear patio; the Yale design in the Executive Collection, including a first floor primary bedroom suite and a secluded office near the front entry; and the Bross design in the Estate Collection, highlighted by an open kitchen and dining area that are perfect for entertaining friends and family.
The community clubhouse at Allison Ranch will include a pool, fitness center, artificial turf field, basketball court, baseball field, and event space. Options for outdoor enjoyment are endless, with access to the Cherry Creek Trail plus a community park and playground.
“In addition to the three distinct home collections, Allison Ranch offers spectacular amenities and an exceptional blend of luxury and value,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Home buyers can make their home their own with a wide array of options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.” Prices for homes at Allison Ranch begin in the low $600,000s.
Allison Ranch is located south of Main Street Parker and west of Highway 83, with convenient access to Castle Rock, E-470, and I-25. The community is close to business centers, shopping, dining and entertainment. Nearby recreational opportunities include Castlewood Canyon State Park, Hess Reservoir, Salisbury Equestrian Park, and Cherry Creek State Park.
The sales center is located at 5726 Margarita Pt, Parker, CO 80134.For more information, email the sales team at AllisonRanchSales@TollBrothers.com, or visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
