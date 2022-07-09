ReproTech, LLC Welcomes New President & CEO, William Braun
ReproTech, LLC, the industry leader in human reproductive tissue cryogenic storage, is pleased to announce that William J. Braun has been selected as ReproTech’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. Braun assumed the role on April 4, 2022, and will be based in ReproTech’s Coconut Creek, FL location.
Braun’s arrival comes as ReproTech also announces the opening of a new Northeast facility in Trumbull, CT later this summer in August 2022. The new location is a one-hour drive from Midtown Manhattan and two hours from Downtown Boston.
ReproTech will benefit from Braun’s extensive experience in healthcare technology, global operations leadership, and FDA regulatory compliance. He has excelled in leading businesses to deliver consistent growth while providing the highest level of product quality and customer service. Before joining ReproTech, Braun was President and Chief Executive Officer at DDS Lab, the fourth largest dental lab in the United States. Prior to DDS Lab, he held leadership roles in two separate business divisions of STERIS Corp, including President of the Outsourcing Solutions Division and President of the Reusable Surgical Solutions Division.
Braun looks forward to engaging with the management teams at the five ReproTech regional facilities in the U.S. He affirmed a deep commitment to ReproTech’s partner clinics and their patients. In a recent interview, Braun said, “I’m eager to work with our partner clinics to assist them in meeting the family development objectives of their patients and also helping clinics and oncology centers meet their business objectives.”
Braun succeeds W. Brent Hazelrigg, who has assumed an advisory role within ReproTech as President Emeritus, after serving as President and Chief Executive Officer for 18 years. Braun praised Brent’s legacy as CEO and ReproTech’s teamwork, saying, “I greatly value and respect everything that Brent and the existing team have accomplished in guiding ReproTech to where it is today. My objective is to identify and act on future business opportunities so that we can take the company to the next level.”
ReproTech, LLC has been an industry leader in long-term human reproductive cryostorage and transportation for over 30 years. ReproTech’s facilities in Florida, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas and Connecticut are managed by trained and experienced staff who regularly work with fertility centers and understand the fertility journey of patients. ReproTech’s proven protocols, Multi-Layer Monitoring systems, and disaster-safe rooms offer peace-of-mind to fertility patients who are storing specimens for future use. Learn more about ReproTech at www.reprotech.com.
Rachel Paulus
888-489-8944
www.reprotech.com
Rachel Paulus
888-489-8944
www.reprotech.com
