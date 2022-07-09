Tucker Company Worldwide Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification for the 14th Consecutive Year
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being one of the few freight brokers that is an ISO Certified quality-managed organization.
Haddonfield, NJ, July 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tucker Company Worldwide recently renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the 14th consecutive year. When Jim and Jeff Tucker took over Tucker Company Worldwide as third-generation COO and CEO, they recognized the immense talent that they had in-house and wanted to ensure institutional knowledge and processes would be documented. Since 2008, ISO freight security controls and procedures – including those specific to risk management, tracking and tracing, and customer satisfaction – have been at the heart of Tucker Company Worldwide’s operations.
“The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our ability to consistently meet and exceed the needs of our customers and stakeholders as a quality-managed organization. Obtaining this certification year after year is an investment, and we are proud to be one of the few companies in the industry to have it.”, said Jim Tucker, President and COO of Tucker Company Worldwide.
“As Tucker’s Director of Quality, each ISO audit allows me the opportunity to better interpret the ISO Standard which lets me continually improve and strengthen our Quality Management System in collaboration with our Leadership team. This results in enhanced service for all key stakeholders,” said Ashley Gatta, Director of Carrier Relations, Freight Security, and Quality at Tucker Company Worldwide.
ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification is built on various quality management principles, including a strong focus on customers, involvement of high-level organization management, a process approach, and an ongoing improvement of processes.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
Contact
DeAnna Swinton
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
