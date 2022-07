Tennessee United for Human Rights to Host Mandela Day Event 2022

Nashville, TN, July 09, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Celebrated each year in observance of Nelson Mandela's birthday, Mandela Day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on 18 July 2010. According to MandelaDay.com, “The message behind Mandela Day is simple – everyone has the ability and the responsibility to change the world for the better. If each one of us heeds the call to simply do something good every day, we can live Nelson Mandela’s legacy and help build the country of our dreams.”Tennessee United for Human Rights is planning to hold an event to honor Nelson Mandela during July in the Church of Scientology community room in Nashville. “Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are,” is the theme for 2022, and according to representatives of Tennessee United for Human Rights, “In observance of Mandela Day and recognition of Nelson Mandela, Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) has organized a special event to introduce Tennesseans to the importance and relevance of Mr. Mandela’s work.”Event organizers want to introduce the audience to who was Nelson Mandela, what is he known for, when did the important events of his life happen, why do we honor him today, how can we build on his legacy, and more. The event is set for Friday, 22 July at 7:00 pm, and will feature a special guest speaker from the Metro Human Relations Commission.Tennessee United for Human Rights is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind, according to humanrights.com. Its purpose is to provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite youth, educators, organizations and governmental bodies in the dissemination and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society.For more information about United for Human Rights, go to www.humanrights.com, and for more information about the Mandela Day event, visit tnuhr.org.