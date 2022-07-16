Soundtrack for “The Sisters Kardos” Released by the Ulterground Records
Ulterground Records presents the soundtrack album with the musical score for “The Sisters Kardos.”
Brooklyn, NY, July 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ulterground Records is proud to present the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to “The Sisters Kardos,” an award-winning independent film written and directed by Gabe Rodríguez. The album contains the musical score, composed and produced by Stefan Kristinkov. The score follows the golden era film scoring traditions with its distinctive sweeping orchestration and an immediately apparent New York City feel, combining subtle references to such classics, as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, John Williams, Adolph Deutsch, as well as Alicia Keys in a contemporary, 21st century way.
The Sisters Kardos follows the four sisters at the moment when their family is thrown into disarray when COVID-19 hits New York and their parents are quarantined in Italy. The four sisters, two of whom have different mothers, must figure out adulthood.
Stefan Kristinkov is an eclectic composer, known primarily for his work in independent films, and a clarinetist with an extensive international performing background, based in New York City. His music is characterized by its inventiveness in combining diverse, often unexpected elements, blurring the boundaries of styles and genres. Regardless of being an accomplished musician, music producer and an ambitious composer with years of professional experience, Stefan retains a profound curiosity, allowing him to consistently explore new ideas and pursue unique creative solutions.
The album is available for download and streaming on all major streaming platforms beginning on July 17, 2022.
Including:
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/album/1632941164
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0LxVch7PrNueeUfIz1To7C
Download: https://stefank.bandcamp.com/album/the-sisters-kardos-original-motion-picture-soundtrack
More info at:
The Sisters Kardos on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13279788
Stefan Kristinkov Home Page: https://www.stefank.us
Contact
Boris Coello
360-361-5179
www.ulterground.com
