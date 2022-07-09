Electro Standards Labs SCups® and HPMU Utilize Super Capacitors to Assist with Fluctuating Power of Wind, Wave, or Solar Renewable Energy Systems
The ESL Scup units provide critical power backup for remote locations. They are low maintenance with a long service life and functionality over a wide temperature range. The HPMU is based off this design, with the addition of a high energy battery.
Cranston, RI, July 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The highly skilled engineers and scientists of Electro Standards Laboratories have successfully designed an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device that utilizes Super Capacitors to assist with power fluctuations in remote locations, such as with Wind, Solar, Wave or other Renewable Energy Systems. This device can be utilized in the form of a desktop or a board unit.
These UPS devices known as SCups® utilize Super Capacitors for energy storage, rather than typical battery backup systems. Super Capacitors are preferred because they provide a very low maintenance solution with an extremely high cycle life and without the shelf life concerns of typical battery backup systems. The SCups® SuperCapacitor UPS assists with the fluctuating power of low power remote systems where primary power can be interrupted. Typical applications include intermittent grid power or renewable energy systems such as solar, wind or wave power systems. The SCups® units are available in both desktop configuration and board-only configurations that can be conveniently integrated into user equipment or supplied in a standalone package.
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL), Cranston, RI, has expanded its Super Capacitor Uninterruptible Power Supply line to include Models 1023, 1024, 1026, and 1027. The SCups® units are designed to provide backup DC power to nominal 12VDC and 24VDC systems if the primary power supply is interrupted. These units automatically detect loss of primary power, at which time DC power is then supplied from the SCups®. Once primary power is restored, it is routed to the load and used to recharge the Super Capacitor in the SCups.
The addition of the ES Labs new Model 1041 Hybrid Power Management Unit (HPMU) is another design inspired by these SCups® units as it combines the strength of a high-power capacitor and a high energy battery together. A power management board integrates the two energy-storage devices in the Model 1041 and provides the user with a lightweight, high performance, and safe power source. This hybrid technology greatly benefits pulsed power load systems that are typically supported by “battery-only” systems. This hybrid HPMU model is particularly applicable to portable communication devices.
For more information about the Electro Stanndards SCups® product line and new HPMU, including application diagrams for these models, visit the product selection webpage at: https://www.electrostandards.com/search/?Keywords=scups.
To speak with a Technical Sales Representative, call 401-943-1164, email eslab@ElectroStandards.com, or visit the ESL webpage at www.ElectroStandards.com.
Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive
Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
These UPS devices known as SCups® utilize Super Capacitors for energy storage, rather than typical battery backup systems. Super Capacitors are preferred because they provide a very low maintenance solution with an extremely high cycle life and without the shelf life concerns of typical battery backup systems. The SCups® SuperCapacitor UPS assists with the fluctuating power of low power remote systems where primary power can be interrupted. Typical applications include intermittent grid power or renewable energy systems such as solar, wind or wave power systems. The SCups® units are available in both desktop configuration and board-only configurations that can be conveniently integrated into user equipment or supplied in a standalone package.
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL), Cranston, RI, has expanded its Super Capacitor Uninterruptible Power Supply line to include Models 1023, 1024, 1026, and 1027. The SCups® units are designed to provide backup DC power to nominal 12VDC and 24VDC systems if the primary power supply is interrupted. These units automatically detect loss of primary power, at which time DC power is then supplied from the SCups®. Once primary power is restored, it is routed to the load and used to recharge the Super Capacitor in the SCups.
The addition of the ES Labs new Model 1041 Hybrid Power Management Unit (HPMU) is another design inspired by these SCups® units as it combines the strength of a high-power capacitor and a high energy battery together. A power management board integrates the two energy-storage devices in the Model 1041 and provides the user with a lightweight, high performance, and safe power source. This hybrid technology greatly benefits pulsed power load systems that are typically supported by “battery-only” systems. This hybrid HPMU model is particularly applicable to portable communication devices.
For more information about the Electro Stanndards SCups® product line and new HPMU, including application diagrams for these models, visit the product selection webpage at: https://www.electrostandards.com/search/?Keywords=scups.
To speak with a Technical Sales Representative, call 401-943-1164, email eslab@ElectroStandards.com, or visit the ESL webpage at www.ElectroStandards.com.
Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive
Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
Contact
Electro Standards LaboratoriesContact
Gabriela Martin
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
Gabriela Martin
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
Categories