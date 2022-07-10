Surveil Joins NCC Group’s Software Resilience Partner Network
As their partner-first approach evolves, Surveil has joined NCC Group’s Partner Network in order to fulfil its priority of being a responsible partner.
London, United Kingdom, July 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Surveil is taking the first step to providing software resilience and business continuity to its growing partner base through NCC Group’s Partner Network.
As their partner-first approach evolves, Surveil has joined NCC Group’s Partner Network in order to fulfil its priority of being a responsible partner.
Acknowledging that relying on third-party software can come with some hesitancy, Surveil will be offering NCC Group’s escrow-as-a-service (EaaS) solution to help partners feel confident in the long-term availability of its platform even if something should happen to disrupt service or accessibility, strengthening its existing and future relationships with its resellers, partners and users.
With NCC Group’s EaaS solution, the source code behind the Surveil platform is stored in a protected cloud environment and can be made available to its customers in the unlikely event that Surveil can no longer fulfil its contractual obligations. NCC Group was chosen above other providers due to its excellent reputation, as well as the quality of its Partner Network and range of supporting resources.
Surveil is a global business that aims to empower Microsoft Partners with the insights needed to build valuable and long-lasting customer relationships, increase revenue, and better understand and control Azure and Microsoft 365 environments and their associated costs. Following private investment in 2021, Surveil has undertaken a partner-first approach; through the Surveil Together programme, partners are supported in all aspects of marketing, selling, and using the platform. Surveil’s induction into the NCC Group Partner Network is the next step in enhancing Surveil Together’s ability to support partners.
“I’m thrilled to be able to say we’re now part of NCC Group’s Partner network. Our partners value the insights our product provides to them and their customers – especially as it empowers its users and their Microsoft investment on a day-to-day basis. By joining the Network, we can now enable our partners to feel confident in adopting the service, safe that this investment is sustainable, whatever the future brings.” -Neil May, CEO of Surveil
Adrian Ah-Chin-Kow, Global Managing Director, NCC Group Software Resilience commented: “Through the NCC Group Partner Network, our partners can respond to business continuity demands from their customers and offer additional value by supporting the long-term availability of their solutions with an extra layer of resilience.
“Through a range of partnership options, software vendors are able to demonstrate proactive risk mitigation that enhances their trust and credibility. Meanwhile, software customers gain unmatched protection and fast availability of critical third-party software and data.
“Working alongside customers, our in-house technical and legal experts ensure both software customers and vendors are guaranteed an independent, quality service that simplifies business continuity.”
This development is the latest in Surveil’s transformation since securing an undisclosed private investment last year – a journey which has seen multiple new hires across the UK and Europe and a brand shift away from "ITEXACT." Future plans include further scaling of the existing partner programme and a push into global markets.
About Surveil: Previously known as ITEXACT, Surveil is a global IT and cloud consulting firm and Microsoft Gold Partner. With a team already based in the UK, Europe, and South Africa, Surveil has now extended its reach to the USA, with further expansion into APAC ongoing. The Surveil platform is the company’s core offering, providing organisations with in-depth licensing, adoption, and usage information for their Microsoft 365 and Azure environments. Additionally, Surveil can assist in generating analytics, supporting remote workers, and securing identities – all through AI-powered intelligence.
