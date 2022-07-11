AppScenic Ltd. Launches Wix Integration for Retailers
West Yorkshire, United Kingdom, July 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppScenic Ltd., the company behind one the latest dropshipping platform on the market, just launched a Wix integration for retailers. AppScenic, their dropshipping platform, can now be integrated with Wix, one of the most popular ecommerce platforms in the world.
Over 600,000 online stores worldwide are powered by Wix and over 180 million people worldwide have chosen to create a free website on Wix. With the release of this integration, all Wix store owners can now start dropshipping with AppScenic.
“Wix is a great ecommerce platform, offering a complete solution for retailers that are new to dropshipping or ecommerce, and for the ones who are looking to switch from a physical store to an online one. That’s why we’re thrilled that all Wix store owners can now dropship high-quality products with AppScenic,” said Dan Cotet, CTO AppScenic. “The release of this Wix integration gives all retailers that use this platform the possibility to start dropshipping, by easily integrating their Wix stores with AppScenic. Once they do this, they will have access to over 500,000 premium and unique products listed on AppScenic Marketplace. This is only our 3rd integration available, but we’re planning to release many more this year.”
After retailers integrate their Wix store with AppScenic, they can start importing, updating, and synchronizing products from the AppScenic catalogue. All 500,000 high-quality products come from reliable and top suppliers from the USA, Canada, EU, or the UK, among many other countries. On top of all these, retailers get access to a user-friendly platform and have a support team available 24/7.
AppScenic is also a next-generation dropshipping automation platform that comes with the following features:
- 24/7 Price & stock sync - product prices and stocks get synced between Wix store and AppScenic in real-time.
- Smart payments - retailers can choose a preferred payment method and a flexible payment schedule.
- Auto-ordering - all orders are automatically received and processed by suppliers.
- Easy returns & refunds - advanced returns and refunds for each case.
- Shipments management - the tracking numbers get imported automatically to Wix store.
All Wix store owners who want to dropship with AppScenic can register already for a Free Account.
Contact
Ana Dumbravescu
+447701411100
appscenic.com
