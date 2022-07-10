Madaluxe Group Earns Butterfly Mark Certification from Positive Luxury
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers, and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society.
New York, NY, July 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Positive Luxury announced today MadaLuxe Group as the first distributor to earn the world-renowned Butterfly Mark certification from Positive Luxury.
Positive Luxury helps luxury organisations accelerate their adaptation to the new climate economy. Positive Luxury’s unique four-part methodology is the only sustainability program designed specifically for the luxury industry and with a unique focus on innovation, rejecting the traditional model rating past performance. Positive Luxury powers the Butterfly Mark, the luxury industry’s leading sustainability certification. The trust mark is tangible, independent evidence to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
"We are delighted to certify MadaLuxe Group with the Butterfly Mark for their commitment to having a positive impact on nature and the society. As the first distributor they have earned their certification as a result of fantastic leadership and the efforts and dedication of MadaLuxe Group team, who together are doing great work to achieve sustainable efficiencies within logistics, packaging and have put local community support at the forefront of their sustainability strategy." -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
MadaLuxe Group’s largest impact is within their logistics, as part of their sustainability journey they are working to transition to couriers with efficient practices whilst continuing to identify innovative methods of transportation. Their sustainability journey does not stop there as MadaLuxe’s The Jaunt work to reducing the environmental impact of their packaging through the use of water and soy-based inks, producing boxes from 90% post-consumer waste and ensuring all cardboard is FSC certified. Sustainability education for consumers is at the forefront of MadaLuxe’s work as shown with the introduction of a QR code detailing the products sustainability journey.
MadaLuxe Group has extended their sustainability focus beyond environmental impact with an extensive community involvement strategy, partnering with Artolution to raise awareness of issues relating to environment, diversity, equality and inclusion amongst children and teens in underserves and marginalised communities. This project is supported by MadaLuxe Group employees to ensure their social impact is positive spanning education, skill development and social investment. During the emergency humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, their family foundation, CommonTerra, joined forces with Tikva to help successfully bring 300 children and their families out of Ukraine to Romania.
“Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark represents the gold standard in educating companies from awareness to execution. It is a testament to our company’s dedication to effect change by continuing to fight this mandatory battle in saving the planet that we love and call home. During the certification process, we’ve embedded sustainability into every aspect and decision of our business, and we worked heavily on creating and strengthening many different initiatives related to our ESG+ pillars of sustainability. While our efforts in a short time have benefited our own operations and local communities, our hope is that we influence our supply chain to give back in much greater ways. It is our group’s duty and priority to make an everlasting positive imprint on this world.” Adam Freede – CEO and Co-founder, MadaLuxe Group & Sandy Sholl – Chairperson and Co-founder, MadaLuxe Group
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Dior Couture, Tom Ford Beauty, Belvedere, IWC Schaffhausen, Krug, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch, and more. By joining the Positive Luxury brand community, MadaLuxe Group will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
