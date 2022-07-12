FullFunnel Announces Acquisition of Law Firm Business Services Leader Practice Alchemy
FullFunnel is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Practice Alchemy, a leading provider of law firm business services.
Boston, MA, July 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FullFunnel, a global leader in sales and marketing outsourcing services, has announced the acquisition of Practice Alchemy, a provider of marketing, advertising, consulting, and bookkeeping services for law firms.
In acquiring Practice Alchemy, FullFunnel continues to build upon its strategic objective to be the leading revenue-operations-as-a-service platform provider.
The acquisition of Practice Alchemy will add to FullFunnel’s comprehensive service offerings and provide a foothold for future expansion in the legal and professional services space.
Matthew Iovanni, CEO of FullFunnel, remarked, ”I'm thrilled to announce the acquisition of Practice Alchemy's marketing and advertising teams into Fullfunnel. This acquisition bolsters our digital marketing capacity and ability to service our professional service clients.”
Ross Yellin, the CEO of Practice Alchemy, who will be transitioning into the role of Chief Client Officer for FullFunnel, added, “I am delighted by the potential this acquisition brings to Practice Alchemy’s clients and employees alike. With the backing of FullFunnel, the entirety of Practice Alchemy’s portfolio is poised for continued and accelerated growth. The future is very bright and exciting.”
Genie Lutz, Senior Account Strategist at Practice Alchemy, will also transition into the role of Director of Digital Marketing Operations at FullFunnel.
While Practice Alchemy’s law firm marketing and advertising services arm will become part of FullFunnel, its bookkeeping services will be absorbed into finairo, a financial operations services provider.
