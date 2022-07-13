Loveforce International Releases New Music by Honey Davis and Ami Cannon
On Friday, July 15, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Honey Davis and Ami Cannon and giveaway an anthology by one of its authors.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 15 Loveforce International will release new music by Honey Davis and Ami Cannon. The music will be in the Digital Music Single format. One of the songs will be fast paced. The other will be slow and easy to listen to. To honor the two new singles, Loveforce International will give away an anthology of writings by one of its authors.
Honey Davis’ new single is “Show Me Some Love” is a trance music song. Instrumentally it has a bass, a drum kit and an electric guitar. The constant steady beat makes it danceable. The sounds of the electric guitar are infused with the bass and drum to create a wall of sound. Lyrically the song is about the joy of dancing with someone you love.
The title of Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is “Roni Qi Gong.” The song is in the Acoustic Pop genre. It is Easy Listening that sounds like a cross between Leon Redbone and Melanie. Its rhythms flow gently like a stream in the countryside as it relates a story about a grandmother and granddaughter sharing quality time together. It’s a gentle song that is very family friendly and relatable by people of all ages and cultures.
To honor the two new Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of The Mark Wilkins Reader Anthology 1 by Mark Wilkins. There is a blend of genres including humor, drama and horror in this collection of seven different stories by Mark Wilkins. There are stories about various people, including a angry teacher, a ghost, and a terrorist leader accidentally beheaded by a pair new recruits.
“We continue our Loveforce Summer by releasing diversity this week. A danceable fast song, and mellow slow song both in entirely different music genres and topped off with a give away of an anthology by one of our authors,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, July 15 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
