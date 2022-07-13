Cisdem DVD Burner 6.7.0 Now Supports Burning 30 Copies at a Time
Chicago, IL, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac has released to new version 6.7.0 recently. Now, the upgraded DVD Burner allows users to burn copies number up to 30 simultaneously. Besides, in order to provide the best service for the public, the users will enjoy the all-round improved editing performance when copying DVDs.
“Our DVD Burner support team strives to bring a more powerful and user-friendly version to our customers," said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “The version 6.7.0 mainly increases the supporting copied quantity and optimizes some basic editing features. We sincerely welcome our users to update to the newest version for free to witness and enjoy our achievements.”
What’s New in Version 6.7.0?
1. Increase the maximum copies number allowed to 30
Cisdem DVD Burner 6.7.0 increases the maximum copies number to 30, which offers great convenience for the needy to burn a lot of DVD discs at the same time.
2. Fix the crop issue for some video files
This update solves some bugs on crop function. Now, users can feel free to use the crop function to all video files.
3. Fix the initialization issue of the Trim interface after cropping.
Besides solving the cropping issue, it also fixes the issue on trimming, which repairs the initialization issue of the Trim interface after cropping, so that users don’t need to reset the trimming data after cropping.
4. Fix the storage’s refresh issue after trimming
The latest version is able to normally manifest the storage’s refresh issue after trimming, helping users avoid being misled by erroneous data.
5. Fix the decoding issue of some videos on M1 Mac
Cisdem DVD Burner 6.7.0 solves the decoding issue of some videos on M1 Mac, allowing M1 users to enjoy all the decoded videos with ease.
6. Fix some minor bugs
Cisdem DVD Burner 6.7.0 also repairs some minor bugs, such as fixing the crashing issue when adding background music, fixing the issue that newly added chapters cover the existing chapters, fixing the crashing issue of some videos, etc.
Main Features
1. Burn DVD from any video formats
Cisdem DVD Burner can burn DVD from MP4, MOV, 3GP, VOB, MTS and many other popular or uncommon video formats around the world. It allows users to add many video files to it and burn into one DVD together.
2. Edit source video effects
This software offers many editing tools for users to beautify the uploaded video by trimming/cropping/rotating videos, adjusting the video effects and more. Besides, users are permitted to add subtitles, add watermark and create chapter for recording.
3. Make DVD Menu
Cisdem DVD Burner offers various types of DVD menus for users to choose according to different purposes. And users can also make a desired DVD menu through editing the background color or images, buttons, text, size, background music and more.
4. Preview the result
Cisdem DVD Burner features a preview design, allowing users to preview how the DVD will be played on the DVD player after being burned. Make sure you're satisfied with the results in the preview so that you don't need to waste the disc and your time.
5. Burn videos to disc, DVD folder, and ISO
It supports to burn all DVD disc formats, including DVD-R, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD+RW, DVD+R DL, DVD-R DL, and more.
It can burn videos to a directory folder that contains DVD movie content (like a backup), which are named VIDEO_TS and AUDIO_TS.
Users can also use it to extract videos to ISO - an exact copy of an entire DVD.
6. Easy to use with 3 simple steps
Cisdem DVD Burner is easy to use with a straightforward interface. There are only 3 steps for burning DVD: uploading videos, editing the videos as users’ need and burning videos to any DVD formats.
Price and Availability
Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac 6.7.0 is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-dvdburner.dmg. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $49.99 with lifetime free upgrades. If you have interests, download and purchase from https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-mac.html.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company focusing on developing multimedia, utility and PDF desktop programs. The company is committed to building efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
