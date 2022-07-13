ATEN Wins 2022 Best of Infocomm Award
ATEN’s MicLIVE™ Podcast AI Audio Mixer Honored in AV Technology Category.
Irvine, CA, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announced its MicLIVE podcast AI audio mixer was awarded a 2022 Best of Infocomm Award in the AV Technology category. The awards recognize outstanding new products exhibited at InfoComm. Entries are judged by an on-site panel of independent industry professionals during the show. This is the fourth award that the MicLIVE™ has won to date, with the others being a 2021 Good Design Award, a 2022 SVC Innovative Product Award, and a 2022 COMPUTEX Best Choice Award.
The MicLIVE™ is a mixer and FX device specifically designed for podcaster with various mixing features in an all-in-one design. MicLIVE™ is the industry’s first AI-optimized audio mixer and has built-in AI Smart-EQ that enhances podcast recordings with one click for results that usually only professionals know how to tune. With it, even a budget microphone can record great-sounding podcasts. The all-in-one design integrates a USB audio interface, phantom power, a preamplifier, a vocal effects processor, and sound effects pads so that there’s never a dull moment in your program production. Moreover, with two combo jack inputs, MicLIVE™ allows for two-person monitoring, each with a dedicated volume control. With USB input, users can easily take remote calls or play background music from a smartphone. MicLIVE™ is packed with a powerful set of features to streamline podcast workflows and enrich programs. It is not only tailor-made for podcasts; it can also be used for YouTube video creation, talk shows, live streaming, worship, and more.
“We’re honored the MicLIVE podcast AI audio mixer has once again been recognized as one of the best products in professional AV,” said Christian Young, pro AV product manager at ATEN Technology, Inc. “With its powerful feature set and ability to easily streamline the podcast workflow and enrich programs for the user, we’ve managed to make complex audio engineering simplified into just a few simple taps – from audio input processing to sound effect invoking – making pro-level podcasting easier than ever.”
To see ATEN’s UC8000 MicLIVE podcast AI audio mixer in action, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM-Ia3vYzds.
For more information about the product, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc8000/.
About ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.
A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.
