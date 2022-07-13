TAS Commercial Construction LLC Sign Over 10K SQ FT Lease at 2727 LBJ Freeway
Dallas, TX, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Boxer Property is pleased to announce the lease renewal of TAS Commercial Construction for 10,561 square feet at 2727 LBJ Freeway, Dallas. Boxer’s Regional leasing agent, Adam Toth, agreed the lease with Jimmy Popelka, Vice President of TAS Commercial Construction.
Boxer Property is proud to continue working with companies, such as TAS Commercial Concrete, that provide exceptionally high-quality services. TAS has been offering turnkey-ready commercial buildings and a range of additional concrete pouring and finishing services throughout Central Texas since 1980. The company has built a reputation of excellence, with many clients, as well as top engineering and concrete professionals, recognizing their great services.
According to Engineering News-Record, they've also been ranked in the top 20 concrete firms in the country for the past 20 years.
“We have built a great business relationship with Boxer Property. Their management philosophy of regular communication, reliability, and quality service are among the many reasons we have decided to continue working together,” shared Jimmy Popelka, Vice President of TAS Commercial Construction.
This property located on Farmers Branch, North Dallas, has quick access to I-635, I-35E, George Bush Turnpike, and conveniently to the DFW International Airport. The facility offers high-quality, low-cost office space with spectacular views of Dallas and Farmers Branch from each suite. On-site property management, a newly remodeled shared conference room, on-site deli, game room, and free garage parking are some of the amenities available to all tenants.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
