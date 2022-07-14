Loveforce International Reaches Over 1 Million Streams on Instagram
Loveforce International Announces that music on its record label has reached over 1 million streams on the social media platform Instagram.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International is proud to announce that music on their record label has reached over 1 million streams on Instagram. The streams came from nations in 5 different continents. A majority of the streams were from seven nations. One nation was from North America, two from South America, two from Asia, one from Europe and one from Africa.
The music will primarily affect the company’s Record and Music Publishing Divisions. The Record Division will collect the royalties generated by the sound recording. The Music Publishing Division will collect the royalties generated by the compositions.
“We are happy to receive news like this, last month our music gained followers in 22 new nations overnight and this month we surpassed one million streams on Instagram. This brings the label’s total streams across all platforms to over 17 million," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International Music is distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, You Tube, Spotify, Pandora, KKBox, Deezer, Tidal, iHeart Radio, Boomplay, Facebook/Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Net Ease, Ten Cent, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
The music will primarily affect the company’s Record and Music Publishing Divisions. The Record Division will collect the royalties generated by the sound recording. The Music Publishing Division will collect the royalties generated by the compositions.
“We are happy to receive news like this, last month our music gained followers in 22 new nations overnight and this month we surpassed one million streams on Instagram. This brings the label’s total streams across all platforms to over 17 million," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International Music is distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, You Tube, Spotify, Pandora, KKBox, Deezer, Tidal, iHeart Radio, Boomplay, Facebook/Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Net Ease, Ten Cent, Kuack and Qobuz.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories