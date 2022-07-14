Loveforce International Announces That More of Its Paperback Books Are Carried by Walmart
Loveforce International Announces that 15 additional paperback titles it publishes have been accepted into Walmart's distribution chain.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On September 24, 2021, Loveforce International announced one of the paperback books they publish, the Spanish language edition of Slices of Life by Mark Wilkins, was carried by Walmart. On January 5, 2022, Loveforce International announced that a second of their paperback books, The Agnostic Faith Trilogy by The Prophet of Life, was carried by Walmart. Today, Loveforce International announced that 15 additional paperbacks published by the company are carried by Walmart.
The additional books are by the same two authors, Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life. They are of different genres. They are either non-fiction or fiction. They are in written in English and/or the Spanish language. They include the English version of Slices of Life and the Spanish version of The Agnostic Faith Trilogy.
Nine of the 15 books are by Mark Wilkins. Three of these books have both the English and Spanish language versions carried by Walmart, making six books in total. One of the books is entitled Karma. Another is entitled Stories of The Supernatural. The third is entitled Public School Confessions. Two of Wilkins’ books have only the English language version carried by Walmart. These two books are A Week’s Worth of Fiction, and Totally Outrageous Stories. The last additional book by Wilkins carried by Walmart is the Spanish language version of The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide.
Four of the books by Wilkins are works of fiction. The first two are Karma, which is a novella about a man who struggles and negotiates between two entirely different cultures but his struggles are overshadowed by cosmic forces he cannot understand. The second of the two is Stories of The Supernatural. It consists of 15 short stories about supernatural topics. The titles of stories in the book include “The Soul Collector,” “Cannibal Money,” “Life Lines,” and “The Ghost Train.”
The second two fiction genre books by Mark Wilkins include A Week’s Worth of Fiction Volumes 1 & 2. The book consists of 14 short works of fiction. Each of the stories is followed by a poem which gives additional depth to each story. The titles of stories in the book include “The Terror,” “The Mercy Date,” “The Boba Banana Saga,” “Robot Chickens,” “Barter World,” and “The Juice Fly.” The last book of Fiction by Mark Wilkins accepted into Walmart is Totally Outrageous Stories, the English Version only. This book is filled with humorous writings of an outrageous nature. The story titles in the book include “The Couch Potato Olympics,” “Vladi Sings The Hits,” “Crappy Homes,” and “Big Foot Captured!”
The other two books by Mark Wilkins are non-fiction. One of them is Public School Confessions. It is a collection of non-fiction writings about teachers, students, and parents involved in public education. The story titles in the book include “Fitting In,” “More Than A Gangster,” “The All-Time Epic Rotten Egg War,” and “Scandal and Corruption if the School District Controlled by Billionaires.” The other non-fiction book is the Spanish language version of The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide. It has writings organized into four chapters, “The Power of Basic Knowledge,” “The Power of Family,” “The Power of Acting As A Member of The Community,” and “The Power of Life Lessons In Times of Crisis.”
There are four books by The Prophet of Life that are carried by Walmart. One book is Controversies. Both the English and Spanish language versions of that book are carried. Another book entitled The Faith Trilogy is in English only. One of three books that make up that trilogy, What Faith Has Taught Me, is carried by Walmart but only the Spanish Language version is carried. The last of the four books is one of three books that make up The Agnostic Faith Trilogy. It is entitled Finding God In A Chaotic World. Only the Spanish language version of that book is carried by Walmart.
The book Controversies includes writings about people and events that have created controversy. The story titles in this book include “Trump, Master of Controversy,” “Caitlyn Jenner,” and “Is There A Suicide Gene?” The book Finding God in A Chaotic World (Spanish version only), is one of the three books that make up The Agnostic Faith Trilogy. It consists of writings about the nature of God. The chapter titles in this book include “The Nature of God,” “The Lord Communicates With Everyone,” and “God Is Portable.”
The book The Faith Trilogy consists of three books of faith. The first is entitled What Faith Has Taught Me. It consists of various writings about faith itself. The article titles in the book include “Where Was God?,” “How Everything is Connected,” and “A Blessing in Disguise.” The second book is entitled Inspiration For All. It consists of inspirational stories of a spiritual nature. The article titles in this book include “One Small Candle,” “A Tribute To Mothers Everywhere,” “Hope Is The Answer,” and “The Best Gift To Give A Child.” The third book is The Best Quotes About God which consists of a goodly number of quotes about God.
“We are absolutely delighted that an additional 15 of our paperback titles have been added to Walmart.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is a testament to the universality of books by our authors,” he continued.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
