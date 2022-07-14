Loan Tips for Home Loan Borrowers Series-1 by the Monei Matters, India
Ghazibad, India, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Monei Matters is an Indian reputed and well established housing loan syndication company and has expertise in all types of mortgage Loans. Money Matters is providing home loan solutions to its customers since 1996. The Loan Education Series by the Monei Matters, India is in the interest of Home Loan Borrowers.
Home Loan Tips:
Before Applying for a Home Loan with any lender:
1. Check your credit score.
2. Save up for a down payment.
3. Pay down debt.
4. Get a better rate of interest.
5. Be budget realistic.
After getting a sanction for a home loan from any lender:
1. Always bargain for a low rate of interest.
2. Always demand for an original copy of your sanction letter.
3. Always demand for a loan agreement copy signed between you and the lender.
4. Always clarify and get in writing for pre-closure charges applicable.
5. Always demand for a list of original list of property documents submitted by you for this home loan. Keep in mind that the list of document must be signed and stamped properly by the authorized bank official.
6. Always clarify about the applicable processing fee applicable.
7. Always demand for a list of PDC (Post date cheques and security cheques) given by you for the repayments of monthly EMIs to the Lender.
8. Always ask for other charges applicable Like insurance charges, Legal and valuation fee, Mortgage charges, Credit score fee, CERSAI Charges, and other hidden or declared charges.
Always be a smart and educated home loan borrower with the Monei Matters, India - Your Financial Partner.
Home Loan Education series-1, in the interest of home loan borrowers.
For more knowledge and article like this, please visit at http://www.moneimatters.com.
Home Loan Tips:
Before Applying for a Home Loan with any lender:
1. Check your credit score.
2. Save up for a down payment.
3. Pay down debt.
4. Get a better rate of interest.
5. Be budget realistic.
After getting a sanction for a home loan from any lender:
1. Always bargain for a low rate of interest.
2. Always demand for an original copy of your sanction letter.
3. Always demand for a loan agreement copy signed between you and the lender.
4. Always clarify and get in writing for pre-closure charges applicable.
5. Always demand for a list of original list of property documents submitted by you for this home loan. Keep in mind that the list of document must be signed and stamped properly by the authorized bank official.
6. Always clarify about the applicable processing fee applicable.
7. Always demand for a list of PDC (Post date cheques and security cheques) given by you for the repayments of monthly EMIs to the Lender.
8. Always ask for other charges applicable Like insurance charges, Legal and valuation fee, Mortgage charges, Credit score fee, CERSAI Charges, and other hidden or declared charges.
Always be a smart and educated home loan borrower with the Monei Matters, India - Your Financial Partner.
Home Loan Education series-1, in the interest of home loan borrowers.
For more knowledge and article like this, please visit at http://www.moneimatters.com.
Contact
Monei MattersContact
Pradeep Gupta
+91-9313803227
www.moneimatters.com
Monei Matters, B9, Near City Centre Market, Ram prasth, Ghaziabad, UP, India 201010
Pradeep Gupta
+91-9313803227
www.moneimatters.com
Monei Matters, B9, Near City Centre Market, Ram prasth, Ghaziabad, UP, India 201010
Categories