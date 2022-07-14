Wisconsin Author Debuts New Paranormal Cozy Mystery
Better Gnomes & Gardens by Casey Cardel, book one of the Mysty Haven Mystery series debuts this fall for ages 13+.
Green Bay, WI, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mentha Press announced the pre-order availability of the new cozy mystery by debut author Casey Cardel, enabling interested cozy mystery fans to purchase the upcoming book prior to the world-wide release October 25, 2022.
“Better Gnomes & Gardens is a very unique paranormal cozy mystery,” said Laviolette, CEO at Mentha Press. “We’re proud to announce the addition of the upcoming series to cozy mystery fans.”
Better Gnomes & Gardens combines a mixture of humor, mystery and foodie flare with paranormal and mythical characters centered in the fictional town of Mysty Haven, Wisconsin. The new cozy mystery by debut author Casey Cardel is part of a planned series of books which will be published by Mentha Press, LLC.
The exciting new series will appeal to cozy mystery fans who enjoy the paranormal aspect with a unique twist on characters and mystery. Bob McLarney, the sleuth detective fumbles his way through solving mysteries and murders surrounding the good folk of Mysty Haven, while enjoying many new dishes.
Casey Cardel resides in Wisconsin and enjoys gardening as well as a long-time fan of mysteries and crime drama. “As a child, I grew up watching tv series and movies about vampires and werewolves,” says Cardel. “I wanted to write a series based on the content I loved as a child. I had a lot of fun writing Better Gnomes & Gardens and believe the readers will enjoy the new series.”
Better Gnomes & Gardens is currently available for pre-order in paperback through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
Better Gnomes & Gardens
Author: Casey Cardel
ISBN: 978-1-937629-62-5
240 pages (Trade Paperback)
Retail Price: $12.99
For more information and review request contact:
Casey Cardel
Email: caseycardel@caseycardel.com
Website: caseycardel.com
