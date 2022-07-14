STI Testing Now Available at 15toKnow Locations
STI testing for syphilis and HIV-1/2 are available at Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations.
Wayne, PA, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, 15toKnow announced the product availability of syphilis and HIV-1/2 at their Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations, allowing patients to test in a safe, discrete manner.
STI testing at Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations is a new offering driven by customer feedback and a part of 15toKnow’s commitment to provide on-demand testing with same day results. STI testing at Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations is available for scheduling as soon as today.
Syphilis Health Check is a rapid qualitative screening for human Treponema pallidum (syphilis) antibodies offered at $49 with same day results.
Determine HIV-1/2 Ag/Ab is a rapid qualitative test for the simultaneous detection of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) p24 antigen (Ag) and antibodies (Ab) to HIV Type 1 and Type 2 (HIV-1 and HIV-2) with a proved 99.8% overall clinical sensitivity and specificity.
15toKnow is required by law to report all positive results to the Department of Health (DOH).
15toKnow is a rapid testing company operating on-demand, drive-through, and mobile in-place and mobile setup testing labs. Consumers, businesses, and institutions can choose when, why, and where to get tested. Easy, quick and affordable access to accurate testing will give the peace of mind needed to return to normal life.
Contact
15toknowContact
Lexington Everett
484-888-6949
www.15toknow.com
