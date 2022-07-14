GeoComm Celebrates Twenty-Five Year Esri Partner Network Partnership
St. Cloud, MN, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, is excited to celebrate an important milestone - twenty-five years as a partner in the Esri Partner Network (EPN). Esri is the global leader in geographic information systems (GIS) and location intelligence. GeoComm’s long-term Esri partnership demonstrates a commitment to designing, developing, and leveraging Esri technology for optimized use in the public safety market.
In 2011, GeoComm became a Platinum Partner program member in the EPN, the highest of the partner programs. As a Platinum EPN Partner, GeoComm and Esri collaborate closely on advancing and maximizing the utilization of GIS in public safety and 9-1-1 programs for reducing response times, saving lives, and protecting property.
Throughout the years GeoComm has been recognized by Esri for outstanding achievements and top-level performance including:
2008 Esri Business Partner of the year award
2011 Achieved Platinum level in the Esri Partner Network
2012 Esri Partner Conference Award Recipient for a Private Web Application
2015 GeoComm’s John Brosowsky, Vice President of Innovation, named to Esri’s Partner CTO Council
2020 GeoComm’s Jody Sayre, Vice President of Public Safety GIS Content, named to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council
2021 GeoComm received the ArcGIS System Ready Specialty designation
2022 GeoComm Joins the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace with GeoComm Indoor Maps
2022 GeoComm Achieves Esri ArcGIS Indoors Specialty designation
2022 GeoComm receives New Collaboration Award recognizing their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS Software
“GeoComm is proud to be a long-standing partner with Esri which has enabled us to provide innovative and effective solutions to our customers. Our partnership has been built on integrity and a common goal of providing our customers with industry-leading public safety GIS applications. By continually innovating using Esri ArcGIS technology, we offer the most advanced GIS products and services in the public safety industry and are committed to doing so for years to come,” said John Brosowsky, Vice President of Innovation.
“Congratulations to GeoComm for celebrating 25 years as a partner in the Esri Partner Network. Through these years of collaboration, including more than 10 years as a Platinum partner, GeoComm has demonstrated their commitment to utilizing the latest Esri technology to develop industry leading public safety GIS services and solutions,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We thank GeoComm for being a trusted Esri Partner, and we look forward to collaborating with them for many years to come."
