Unsolicited Press' Latest Release: "The Paper Boy & The Winter War" by R. E. Hengsterman Uncovers the Impacts of Loss, Struggle, & Addiction
Unsolicited Press announces the release of a new book by R.E. Hengsterman titled "The Paper Boy and the Winter War."
Portland, OR, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Paper Boy & The Winter War is an intimate collection of short stories that carries the reader through childhood tragedy and into the unexpected self-reflection of an alcoholic. The characters in these thirty-two stories struggle with loss, love and addiction. In Penny Candy, Simon is an ordinary boy whose family suffers a terrible tragedy. Their grief is palpable under the spectral menace of the tallboy. In Clean Meat, something as mundane as a cow transforms an evocative, gothic village. The locals play off each other in an attempt to decide the bovine's fate. The Last Defender hews the not so subtle economic divide in our culture, reflecting on two lives that merge in a singular tragic moment. In Direct TV, a father receives a satellite signal in his head. The signal floods his brain with the contents of whatever channel his family decides and his wife and daughter end up using him and his newfound knowledge. Slum Flower follows the journey of a young nurse from employment, to living under a bridge. Her attempts to get clean and return to a normal life—however shaky—are both genuine and tenuous. Through each story’s intimate journey, the characters in The Paper Boy & Winter War divulge specific truths about what it means to suffer loss, and how these losses affect one's relationship with themselves.
About R.E. Hengsterman
R.E. Hengsterman is a former emergency room nurse. Born in Virginia and raised in New York, he holds masters' degrees from Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he took up short story writing. He currently lives in North Carolina with the family and occasionally wears pants.
About Unsolicited Press
Unsolicited Press, based out of Portland, Oregon, strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning and emerging authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman. We believe in championing the books of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher, we focus on exceptional writing, not profits. We have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world.
The Paper Boy & The Winter War is available as a paperback (204 p.; 978-1-956692-37-2) and e-book (all major retailers). The title is distributed to the trade by Ingram. The author is open to speaking with the media, holding readings, and engaging in other author opportunities.
About R.E. Hengsterman
R.E. Hengsterman is a former emergency room nurse. Born in Virginia and raised in New York, he holds masters' degrees from Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he took up short story writing. He currently lives in North Carolina with the family and occasionally wears pants.
About Unsolicited Press
Unsolicited Press, based out of Portland, Oregon, strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning and emerging authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman. We believe in championing the books of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher, we focus on exceptional writing, not profits. We have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world.
The Paper Boy & The Winter War is available as a paperback (204 p.; 978-1-956692-37-2) and e-book (all major retailers). The title is distributed to the trade by Ingram. The author is open to speaking with the media, holding readings, and engaging in other author opportunities.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
Categories