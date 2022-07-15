Stay on Top of the New Release SecureBridge 10.1
Devart presented a new version of SecureBridge 10.1 with the support for macOS Monterey, Windows 11, RAD Studio 11.1 Alexandria, and Lazarus 2.2.
Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced a new version of SecureBridge 10.1 with the support for macOS Monterey, Windows 11, RAD Studio 11.1 Alexandria, and Lazarus 2.2.0. The other significant update is the HTTP/HTTPS server in the TScHttpServer component support.
The release also includes other improvements:
- TScSSLServer component is added.
- TScHttpWebRequest.WriteAsStringParams method is available for writing encoded post data.
- BeforeSendAttachment and AfterSendAttachment events are available in the TScSMTPClient component.
- TScSMTPClient.OnProgress event is added.
- Import of private key assigned with a certificate from CryptoAPI storage is added.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/securebridge-10-1-released.html
SecureBridge is a suite of client and server components for SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL, WebSocket, and SignalR protocols. Their network security solution is easy to install and use: it is enough to place several components on the form and specify the server address and user credentials to establish a secure connection.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
