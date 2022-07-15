Lynda Ernst Whery Earns Executive Club Team Award
Tampa Bay Realtor Lynda Ernst Whery of RE/MAX Alliance Group Honored for Outstanding Performance.
Tampa, FL, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Lynda Ernst Whery of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Team Award for 2021, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers during the year.
“My team and I are honored to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Ernst Whery. “We’re thrilled to reach this milestone and look forward to many more years of serving the Tampa Bay community.”
Ernst Whery has 10 years of real estate experience, focusing on relocation and helping buyers and sellers throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond. She is based in the South Tampa office at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629, and can be reached directly at (813) 773-5888 or remaxfloridateam@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
“My team and I are honored to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Ernst Whery. “We’re thrilled to reach this milestone and look forward to many more years of serving the Tampa Bay community.”
Ernst Whery has 10 years of real estate experience, focusing on relocation and helping buyers and sellers throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond. She is based in the South Tampa office at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629, and can be reached directly at (813) 773-5888 or remaxfloridateam@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories