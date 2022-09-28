New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Flight to Freedom”
Being a prisoner of war isn't an option... Inspired by a true story of early World War II heroism, "Flight to Freedom" is the story of a diverse group of people who just won’t give up.
Tucson, AZ, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As Japanese forces corral almost eleven thousand prisoners after the fall of Corregidor Island in the Philippines, the remaining crew of the USS Tanager band together to escape to freedom. Pursued by a relentless Japanese officer, the escapees commandeer an old schooner. Through uncharted islands and stormy seas, they must out sail and outsmart Japanese forces sent to capture or kill them.
“'Flight to Freedom' is a page-turner; adventurous, beautifully written, entertaining, and fascinating. The charismatic characters and narrative completely absorbed me, and the engaging and well-paced plot held my attention. Flight to Freedom is one of the most entertaining books I’ve read.” - Jennie More for Readers’ Favorite
About the Author
Anthony Palmiotti has made a career as a licensed merchant marine officer and maritime educator. A professor of navigation and vessel operations, he goes to sea each year as an instructor and watch officer. Through travels around the world, he has developed a keen interest in history, particularly maritime history.
Palmiotti has also published “Navigator’s Notebook” and has been published by a variety of maritime trade magazines most recently in the June/July 2016 issue of “Professional Mariner” magazine.
