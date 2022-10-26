New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Fire-Eaters”

The Garretts, their friends, and family tell our American story—the story we didn’t hear about in school. In "Fire-Eaters," the second book in the Snakebit series, John Poniske skillfully shows how our Dis-United States came to be on a war footing. The humor, the humanity, and the horror blend in a tightly woven tale, as historical as it is fictional.