New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Fire-Eaters”

Tucson, AZ, October 26, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Geoffrey Garrett acts as his family’s conscience. Geoff’s dead father, Valentine, acts as Geoff’s compass in a world gone snakebit-crazy. The Garret and McCune families introduced in book one Prelude to War live in Maryland, a border state torn between abolitionists to the North and slavers to the South. The McCunes are slavers, the Garretts are not. Geoff and his family pay a steep price for the stand they take.“Scoundrels and saints, and all those between these two bookends of the human condition, help reveal an excellent and riveting tale. This story inevitably shines brilliantly on the goodness that humanity can muster into the light of day during the darkest and bleakest of times.” - Keith Carriero, author of the series, Immortality WarsAbout the AuthorJohn Poniske has only recently retired from teaching English and Social Studies in an Alternative School setting. Poniske has earned his BA and MA in Historical Studies while designing and publishing 25+ historical war-games with multiple board-game companies. He is a current docent at the Monterey Gap Battle Site, located between the Gettysburg and Antietam Battle Sites.Fireship PressP.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.comhttp://www.fireshippress.comFiction: Historical, Action & Adventure, Civil War, WesternsTrade paperback: 978-1-61179-405-2 / $23.99ePub & Mobi: 978-1-61179-406-9 / $8.99On sale now through leading bookstores worldwideVisit https://fireshippress.com/Author/john-poniske/ for more details.