Systweak Software Achieves "Advanced Level Status" on Amazon Marketplace
Leading online retailer Amazon.com awards Systweak Software for outstanding performance on Amazon Marketplace.
Jaipur, India, July 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a well-known IT Solutions, and Services organization has another milestone to announce. The company has been recently certified by Amazon Marketplace for its top-notch performance from April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022, and has achieved Advanced Level status.
To accomplish this, the company has performed well in three specific areas, which include - maintaining good Account Health, receiving high Seller Ratings, and winning Customer Satisfaction, which was measured by quick responses to their feedback, resolving queries, and so on.
“We know you must’ve heard it a million times before, but it’s true – hard work pays off! If you want to excel, you need to keep improving yourself and that’s exactly what all our departments did. Be it designing, development, marketing, or customer support, I want to grab this moment and congratulate the entire team for excellent work and putting in constant efforts,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.
Cheering for their team, Mr. Dheeraj Sharma, VP, Systweak Software said, “Attaining ‘Advanced Level’ status on Amazon Marketplace is truly remarkable. And we are able to reach this position because of our teams’ dedication for enhancing user experience and providing good customer support whenever they need any product-related help. We always try our level best to offer software and apps that offer no performance glitches and ease their daily tech lives. We hope to maintain the same trust and deliver top-notch services in the future as well.”
Learn more about Sytweak Products on the official Amazon Store page:
https://www.amazon.in/stores/SystweakSoftware/page/FA8F6FD3-F702-47DD-ACE1-E1696D28F817
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Systweak Software, the leading IT Solution Company, serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability toward implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use systems optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
