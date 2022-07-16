Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Homes Are Coming to the Kissing Camels Community in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO, July 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will open a new community of 50 luxury homes at the well-established Kissing Camels gated master-planned community in Colorado Springs this fall. Preserve at Kissing Camels will offer luxury homes in six distinctive designs with anticipated pricing from the upper $800,000s.
“We encourage prospective home buyers to join our VIP list to receive the latest updates as we approach our highly anticipated community opening in the fall,” said Eric Hunter, Division President for Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs.
The Kissing Camels community offers breathtaking views of Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. Residents also enjoy the nearby access to numerous recreational opportunities including hiking at Garden of the Gods Park.
The championship 27-hole Kissing Camels Golf Course is the centerpiece of the community. In addition, the resort-style community offers an optional paid membership for the clubhouse, pools, fitness center, trails, tennis and pickleball courts, spa, and more. Kissing Camels is located just minutes from downtown and Northern Colorado Springs, featuring local shopping, dining, and entertainment.
The sales center for the new Toll Brothers Preserve at Kissing Camels community will be open by appointment only. For more information or to register as a VIP to receive information on home site availability and home designs, visit TollBrothers.com/ColoradoSprings or call 866-999-6822.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states.
Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
