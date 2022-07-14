Luxe Du Jour Received SME Canadian Business Association Award for Business of the Year
Luxe Du Jour is a luxury consignment company offering a wide selection of pre-loved, professionally authenticated designer handbags. Shoppers can choose to buy or sell pre-owned purses, rent bags for a short period of time, or send an item to the Luxe Bag Spa to be professionally restored by an in-house expert.
Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Earlier this year, Tammy Phan, CEO and Founder of Luxe Du Jour, was recognized by SME Canadian Business Association Awards; Luxe Du Jour won Business of the Year. The Company hasn’t slowed down since constantly innovating and solving market problems. Luxe Du Jour is the newest go-to destination to connect handbag renters and lenders - think of it as the “Airbnb” of bags. It is an innovative way where you can become a borrower and rent out high-end authentic designer handbags or you can be a lender and make passive income off the bags you do not currently use and would like to lend out through their company. Luxe Du Jour only accepts the following brands; Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Hermès, Céline, Givenchy, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chloé, Balenciaga, Valentino, and Goyard.
Tammy Phan (CEO and Founder) stated: “Luxe Du Jour started in 2016 with the intent of bringing sustainability to the luxury market. The founder put together their collection of handbags and started selling them on consignment!”
Luxe Du Jour is a luxury consignment company that offers a wide selection of pre-loved, professionally authenticated designer handbags. The company also operates Luxe Bag Rental, where luxury authentic handbags can be rented for 15 or 30 days, and Luxe Bag Spa, which restores pre-loved bags.
Luxe Du Jour is planning an expansion of a US head office. Luxe Du Jour currently ships worldwide and has 5 head offices internationally. Phan is continuing to expand the business and turn it into a fintech company with the launch of her App coming later this year. "Luxe Du Jour is the brand to watch with all their innovation coming out this year," says CEO Tammy Phan.
