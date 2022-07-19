Empire Insurance Hires Director of Sales
Everett, WA, July 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Empire Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Everett, WA, recently hired Christina Graham as Director of Sales. As Empire has expanded its footprint across Washington and Oregon, there was a need to consolidate sales activities under direct management to allow for better growth and optimization across multiple states and carriers.
Christina has extensive experience in all aspects of the customer insurance experience. She has been in both the service and sales roles at multiple agencies. As well, she has been highly involved in training new hires as well as experienced agents with unique scenarios.
With Christina at the helm, Empire looks forward to expanding the geography of the book as well as expand their commercial footprint. This includes growing the extensive farm accounts that they currently have in Central Washington, as well as the high-potential Oregon market.
Empire currently works with over 25 carriers to offer customers a breadth of options to find the right fit for their situation. Consolidating the sales function will allow for better management of these relationships. Empire looks forward to growing these relationships as well as the corresponding books through various sales initiatives across the personal and commercial space.
To support this position, Empire has currently implemented specific sales technologies to further their sales program. These will allow for more automation across the enterprise to find efficiencies where possible. The goal is to provide more time for the important customer relationships that are the hallmark of the insurance industry.
With the current disruptions in the US economy, and the remote nature that it has taken on, the focus on the customer relationship via technology has become vital. This, combined with the younger generations’ reliance on their cell phones, only amplified the need to consolidate and optimize the sales and corresponding sales tech functions within the agency.
Empire looks forward to constantly improving the customer experience through focusing on both their tools and staff to ensure customers are both satisfied and have feedback mechanisms to relay any issues. With this setup, the company will be poised to quickly respond to and resolve those, as necessary.
Empire can be found at Google here: https://goo.gl/maps/U4naXjB7qYCPn9vWA
Empire Insurance Brokers, 2532 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201, 425-774-1324
