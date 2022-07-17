KB Associates Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Celebrating 20 Years in Providing Support to Companies and Industries
Singapore, Singapore, July 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KB Associates Pte Ltd (KBA), celebrates its 20th Anniversary in July 2022.
Established in 2002 in Singapore as a two-man team by Mr. Brendan Kearns and Mr. Darren Brunton, KB Associates has since positioned itself in the forefront of the onshore and offshore energy industry, providing a suite of consultancy and auditing services within the operational areas of Marine, Diving, ROV, Safety, Tunnelling projects, the supply of Subject Matter Experts, Technical Advisors / Authorities and Client Worksite Representatives, incident investigations and technical authors for diving safety management systems, health and safety management systems and project procedures.
Today, the KB Associates team has a cumulative of over 200 years of military and commercial diving experience within their management team, and additionally over 300 years of experience in their dedicated "core consultancy specialists." This abundance of collective experience allows KB Associates to offer clients and project teams a wide support ranging from safety, compliance, and practical application to overall contract considerations.
With a client base spanning across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North and South Americas, Europe and the United Kingdom, KB Associates now offers additional client services via online communication systems. This allows clients full access to Commercial Diving Technical Advisors and Technical Authorities, Subject Matter Experts (SME) Safety, Diving and ROV, ROV Consultants, and Project Management across all time zones. This support provides clients with a cost-effective means of accessing professional, up to date independent advice and information to support their projects globally.
“In 2022, we celebrate a milestone for KB Associates. We started 20 years ago, to fill a gap in the industry providing independent diving system audits and diving safety management consultancy to organisations, operators, and contractors. To date, we have hired over 200 personnel globally and have completed over 2200 projects for clients including leading energy producers to leading consumer product manufacturers, airlines, regulators, transport authorities, emergency services and the military, whilst adhering to strict health and safety procedures. It has been a fantastic journey despite having been through several crisis including SARS, MERS, the global financial crisis and most recently, the global pandemic COVID-19. We have always grown stronger as individuals and as an organisation from these challenges by pivoting and adapting to the business environment. KB Associates will continue to set a new precedent on the way we work and how our clients will be able to benefit with cost effectiveness, quality, and competent support for their projects. As we have always done and will continue to do so, KB Associates will take the route where there is no pathway and set the trail,” said Mr. Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBA.
For further information, please contact KB Associates Pte Ltd at Tel: +65 6546 0939
Established in 2002 in Singapore as a two-man team by Mr. Brendan Kearns and Mr. Darren Brunton, KB Associates has since positioned itself in the forefront of the onshore and offshore energy industry, providing a suite of consultancy and auditing services within the operational areas of Marine, Diving, ROV, Safety, Tunnelling projects, the supply of Subject Matter Experts, Technical Advisors / Authorities and Client Worksite Representatives, incident investigations and technical authors for diving safety management systems, health and safety management systems and project procedures.
Today, the KB Associates team has a cumulative of over 200 years of military and commercial diving experience within their management team, and additionally over 300 years of experience in their dedicated "core consultancy specialists." This abundance of collective experience allows KB Associates to offer clients and project teams a wide support ranging from safety, compliance, and practical application to overall contract considerations.
With a client base spanning across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North and South Americas, Europe and the United Kingdom, KB Associates now offers additional client services via online communication systems. This allows clients full access to Commercial Diving Technical Advisors and Technical Authorities, Subject Matter Experts (SME) Safety, Diving and ROV, ROV Consultants, and Project Management across all time zones. This support provides clients with a cost-effective means of accessing professional, up to date independent advice and information to support their projects globally.
“In 2022, we celebrate a milestone for KB Associates. We started 20 years ago, to fill a gap in the industry providing independent diving system audits and diving safety management consultancy to organisations, operators, and contractors. To date, we have hired over 200 personnel globally and have completed over 2200 projects for clients including leading energy producers to leading consumer product manufacturers, airlines, regulators, transport authorities, emergency services and the military, whilst adhering to strict health and safety procedures. It has been a fantastic journey despite having been through several crisis including SARS, MERS, the global financial crisis and most recently, the global pandemic COVID-19. We have always grown stronger as individuals and as an organisation from these challenges by pivoting and adapting to the business environment. KB Associates will continue to set a new precedent on the way we work and how our clients will be able to benefit with cost effectiveness, quality, and competent support for their projects. As we have always done and will continue to do so, KB Associates will take the route where there is no pathway and set the trail,” said Mr. Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBA.
For further information, please contact KB Associates Pte Ltd at Tel: +65 6546 0939
Contact
KBA Training Centre Pte. Ltd.Contact
Ms. Ursula Lim
+65 6542 4984
www.kbatraining.org
marketing@kbassociates.org
Ms. Ursula Lim
+65 6542 4984
www.kbatraining.org
marketing@kbassociates.org
Categories