Registration is Now Open for the 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

London, United Kingdom, July 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference, taking place on the 21st and 22nd November 2022 in London, UK.Chairs for the conference are industry experts Naj Sharif, Vice President, Global Alliances and External Research and Mitchell DeLong, Vice President, Aerie PharmaceuticalsInterested parties can register for the conference and workshop at: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.comBy attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to:· Assess new industry directions through the latest data from ophthalmic clinical trials· Review advanced techniques in treating age-related diseases of ophthalmology· Explore evolving therapeutic potential in undruggable diseases through innovative gene therapies· Examine novel methodologies in delivery technologies being used to further the ophthalmic therapeutic field· Engage in the regulatory landscape of ophthalmic drugs and key considerations for R&DBuilding on the success of previous years, the 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference will bring together industry experts from big pharma and leading companies to gain an expert and view on the latest developments of the industry.Download the brochure and find out more at: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.comFor sponsorship enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or email: agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries or a press pass contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or email ngaloria@smi-online.co.ukOphthalmic Drugs21-22 November 2022London, UK#OphthalmicDrugsSponsor: The Technology Partnership | Celanesehttp://www.ophthalmicdrugs.comAbout SAE Media Group Conferences:SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.comSAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.