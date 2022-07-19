Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc. Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council
Pennsylvania-based telecommunications company achieves certification for diversity.
Harleysville, PA, July 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc. (Excel), an industry leader in telecommunications and cabling technology solutions, is delighted to announce certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
"Receiving WBE certification provides a critical opportunity to strengthen existing connections, foster developing relationships, and celebrate construction industry diversity," commented Kristen Mallonee, President of Excel. "Through Excel’s commitment to inclusive company culture – where each member has a voice and feels supported – our team has created an environment aligned with the core values of the WBENC."
Excel is a prevalent force in the telecommunications, A/V, and DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems) industries. For over twenty years, Excel has provided innovative solutions to their partners by recognizing and responding to global business trends. As industry shifts towards diversity and equality, Excel evaluated its organization for areas of improvement. To further support its goal of creating an inclusive workplace, Excel pursued and achieved a WBE certification.
"Becoming WBE certified was a top priority of ours to relationship-building with our customers,” said Derek Loux, VP of Excel. "If all we offered were cabling and technology solutions, we wouldn't be thriving. Our team - the human element - that's the key to our success."
WBE certification allows Excel to invest in relationships with customers who recognize the importance of supplier diversity. By including women-owned businesses like Excel, corporations and government agencies demonstrate support for supplier diversity programs.
Excel looks forward to sustaining a successful team with 21 years of industry experience and continued efforts toward inclusive partnerships. To learn more about Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc., please visit https://excelcom.net/.
About WBENC certification:
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBE is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
About Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc.:
Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc., established in 2001, is an industry leader in telecommunications and cabling technology solutions headquartered in suburban Philadelphia. We serve large Fortune 500 clients in the financial, healthcare, government, education, manufacturing, and commercial industries, as well as smaller, local companies. From design to installation and implementation, our team provides high-quality, end-to-end solutions for your specific business requirements.
