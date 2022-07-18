The World's First Hop-Influenced Mezcal
Hop Mez a unique agave spirit is triple-distilled with centennial hop.
San Francisco, CA, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Frijolotes LLC, importer of fine artisanal mezcals, is launching Hop Mez, the world's first hop-influenced mezcal. The creation of Frijolotes co-owner Fred Baptista, Hop Mez was conceived during a locked-down homebrew session in Oakland. This unique agave spirit is triple-distilled with centennial hops; the forward flavors of the hops are toned down just enough to allow the subtle notes of agave espadin to shine. Coming in at 40% ABV, the final spirit delivers a surprisingly smooth flavor profile of sweet maguey, spice, river rock, and mountain water.
Fred Baptista comments, “Two years ago during the 2020 lockdown, I became obsessed with the idea of creating a mezcal that I could pair with the taste of the hoppy beers that I love. I chased this vision all the way to Oaxaca, trying to find the exact right balance. But Hop Mez is more than a hop-infused mezcal targeted at hopheads; it's not just a mezcal-based take on the West Coast IPA. Instead, Hop Mez is a nuanced spirit with a subtle botanical profile. I didn’t expect how well the botanical elements of centennial hops would play with the herbal characteristics of mezcal. Hop Mez will open up a new world for those who love to create craft cocktails. We are so excited to bring this project to life and introduce a brand new flavor profile to the spirits market.”
Hop Mez is a “Mezcal Artesanal,” hand-crafted by none other than Celso Martinez Lopez, Maestro Mezcalero in Santiago Matatlán Oaxaca, the world capital of mezcal. Maestro Celso has a reputation as a mad scientist in Matatlan and has a long history of using a wide variety of botanicals in his distillation process. His skill at infusion and distillation combined with Fred's dedication and vision have resulted in Hop Mez, a spirit wholly unique unto itself.
Hop Mez was created by Fred Baptista, co-owner of California importer/ wholesaler Frijolotes LLC. Fred and co-owner Young Jung manage a portfolio that includes Mezcal La Jicarita, Mezcal Mezcologo, and in-house creation Bok Gin.
