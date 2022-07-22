Nicholas Yeo, the Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, Debbie & Nadia, Both Analysts, Presented About Developing Applications Using R Shiny
At the event of the PAI-SOA Joint Webinar, Digital Transformation & Artificial Intelligence 2022, Nicholas Yeo, Debbie Ooi & Nadia Suharto presented about their experiences in the processes and challenges of developing industry-grade, automated R Shiny applications for various actuarial work from scratch.
The theme of this Joint Webinar is "Digital Transformation & Artificial Intelligence." The webinar provides a learning and networking platform for members and non-members in the Asia-Pacific region to share their experiences on how both digital & artificial intelligence impacted the actuarial profession and field.
In the presentation, Nicholas, Debbie and Nadia shared their actual experience in designing, building, and executing IFRS 17, reinsurance, and risk management applications in R Shiny. They also shared various topics, including the thought processes of designing the R Shiny application, why do actuaries need more tools like R shiny, how to ensure the relevance of R shiny tools and examples of R shiny tools built for actuarial work.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology-focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 5 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. In 2020, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions received the Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The QAS mark is a clear signal of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards, giving both confidence to employees and a guarantee of quality to clients. In 2019, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions were awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by the Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.
